Eddie Russell and Community Music, Inc. is jazzing up the celebration of freedom with a virtual Emancipation Day Quelbe Concert tonight from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. that will be livestreamed by WTJX Channel 12 at www.wtjx.org and Facebook.com/wtjx.
The concert will include all original music from trumpet virtuoso Edwin “Eddie” Russell, who will be backed by his Quelbe Jazz Band, featuring longtime musicians Mario Thomas on bass, Lennox Joseph on guitar, Ray Isles on congas, Kenneth “Afra” Dailey on drums and David Bess on percussion. The concert will also feature “Ras Iyame the Dub Poet,” Bevan Smith Jr., whose animated dub poetry performance will tell the story of the abolition of slavery in the Virgin Islands.
“Freedom deserves a celebration, especially in these stressful times,” Russell said. “I chose songs for this concert that either commemorate the emancipation of our people, celebrate Virgin Islands pride and heritage or pay tribute to outstanding late musicians who helped shape the music and history of our territory.”
For more information call 340-277-3914.