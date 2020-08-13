The next virtual Rhyme & Lime event will take place Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. Poets of all skill levels are welcome to participate in the poetry night. Participants should sign up by contacting event organizer Jamaica Hamilton prior to the event at rhymeandlime@gmail.com.
Those wishing to tune in can watch Rhyme & Lime live at www.facebook.com/rhymeandlime.
The monthly poetry jam began in St. John in Oct. 2019. The group, founded by Jamaica Hamilton, was formed in an effort to unite local poets. Pre-coronavirus, the in-person event was hosted by the Bajo El Sol gallery. Now the virtual session have also been successful, with some off-island poets sharing their works.