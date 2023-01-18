The V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency will begin monthly testing and evaluation of the territory’s 44 tsunami sirens beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday .
Testing of the tsunami sirens will occur on the first Thursday of each month, and is meant to alert individuals within one quarter mile of each siren’s location . The tests afford residents and visitors alike the chance to become familiar with the tone and the procedures that should be taken in the event of an actual tsunami.
Volunteers are needed to assist with testing of the sirens. The volunteers would need to be about a block away from the siren pole itself and complete a short form as to volume and clarity of the messages being broadcast. To volunteer on St Croix, contact Regina Browne at 340-422-1350.
In the St Thomas-St John-Water Island district, contact Shantelle Bully Eddy, at 340-774-2244 ext. 6823.