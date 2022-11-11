Viya announced scheduled weekend maintenance upgrades territorywide that will cause service interruptions starting at 11 tonight to 8 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.
Services affected during this maintenance window include:
• Viya’s Pay-By-Phone System
• Viya’s Online Web Payment System
• Viya’s App Payments
• Viya’s Pay-Per-View and TV+s Automated Systems
According to a Viya statement, the company regularly upgrades the software used to support its billing and operating systems. The changes will “significantly improve the customer experience,” the release stated.