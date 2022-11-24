Viya, banks, schools and V.I. government offices are closed today in observance of Thanksgiving Day.
Viya, in a released statement Wednesday, said normal office hours will resume Friday. Local banks will also reopen on Friday. However, non-essential government workers will have the day off, as Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has granted administrative leave on Friday, encouraging residents to use the extended holiday for reflection and spending time with loved ones.
The Daily News’ business office is closed today, but the newspaper will publish as usual for distribution on Friday. The newspaper’s e-Edition is available prior to 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday to online subscribers.
Normal Daily News business hours will resume Monday.