Gubernatorial race
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr./Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach 11,544 55.85%
Kurt Vialet/Janelle Sarauw 7,926 38.35%
Stephen “Smokey” Frett/Gregory Miller 705 3.41%
Ronald Pickard/Elroy Turnbull 238 1.15%
Write-Ins 256 1.24%
Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. High 83F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 79F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: November 9, 2022 @ 3:48 am
Gubernatorial race
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr./Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach 11,544 55.85%
Kurt Vialet/Janelle Sarauw 7,926 38.35%
Stephen “Smokey” Frett/Gregory Miller 705 3.41%
Ronald Pickard/Elroy Turnbull 238 1.15%
Write-Ins 256 1.24%