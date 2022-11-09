Gubernatorial race

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr./Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach 11,544 55.85%

Kurt Vialet/Janelle Sarauw 7,926 38.35%

Stephen “Smokey” Frett/Gregory Miller 705 3.41%

Ronald Pickard/Elroy Turnbull 238 1.15%

Write-Ins 256 1.24%