Dear Editor,
On Aug. 4, 2020, a massive explosion of fertilizer in the port of Beirut killed over 220 people, injured over 6,000 and caused an estimated $15 billion in damage. What can the Virgin Islands learn from this? Take care of the Judicial Branch.
In the aftermath of the explosion, investigators learned that the blast had been caused by the chemical explosion of 2,750 tons of fertilizer that the Port of Beirut had seized from an unseaworthy cargo ship in 2013. The port needed to move this dangerous fertilizer out of its current location and away from the urban city, but relocation had been held up by a legal proceeding pending for seven years. The port had petitioned the court for permission to move the seized fertilizer, but sadly, that petition still hadn’t received court approval by the day of the tragic explosion of Aug. 4. The reason for delay: a lack of judges and a massive legal case backlog. Moral of the story, judicial delay has serious consequences.
The Virgin Islands Daily News recently reported on delay in the federal court: “Uncertainty looms over federal trials as judiciary struggles to cope with virus.” This delay comes even with a federal judiciary that is fully staffed with its authorized contingent of four judges. The situation is worse in our local Superior Court trial court, which is understaffed by 25%.
In the V.I. Superior Court, there are eight trial-court judges — four on St. Thomas and four on St. Croix. Currently, two of the eight trial judgeships are unfilled. Having two unfilled Superior Court seats represents a 25% loss to the local trial court judiciary.
Generally, about 2,000 civil and criminal legal case are filed in the local Superior Court Trial Court each year. These cases run the gamut of human life, from criminal cases such as theft, assault, drunk driving, embezzlement, drug possession and murder, to civil cases such as contract disputes, property disputes, foreclosures, employment issues, car accidents to the refinery gas release cases, black-mold rum fungus cases, asbestos, benzene and other toxic exposure cancer cases and class actions pending in the Complex Division.
Thus, with eight trial judges, each judge receives 250 cases a year, about one new case, per workday, per judge. It’s a continuing avalanche of work. In some instances, these cases can take years to resolve, risking significant backlogs, unless judges actively push those cases forward to trial. Between pending cases and new case filings, each judge has approximately 750 to 1,000 cases on his or her docket. With two judges missing, that means somewhere between 1,500 to 2,000 legal disputes are pending without a trial judge.
All lawsuits need judges to push those cases forward with a firm scheduling order through each phase of a lawsuit: Fact discovery, depositions, discovery disputes, motion practice, final pre-trial, and trial. This delay represents a windfall to deep-pocketed wrongdoers who can pay their lawyers to drag out lawsuits for as long as possible in the hope that the average person, small business owner, or person suffering an injury will be forced to give up. In practice, what settles 99% of civil lawsuits is an imminent and firm trial date looming. Without the presence of a judge to advance a case under threat of sanctions, cases simply stop moving. A delay that is often exploited to the advantage of those who benefit from delay and can afford to pay lawyers indefinitely.
Good judges are like the impartial referees at a sports game. They call balls and strikes, fair and foul, safe or out. Without a judge there can be no game played. Even worse, this is litigation. Usually, one party, the alleged wrongdoer, does not want to be in court and will simply refuse to participate in the game. They will refuse to come out of the dugout. Or they will refuse to play by the usual rules. Repeatedly stepping out of the batter’s box in baseball; calling an unlimited amount of time-outs in football; continually faking a fall in soccer — any endless combination of tactics to increase delay further, because there is no judge to throw the flag, give a red-card, or send the player to the penalty box. In sum, the game grinds to a halt.
However, here we are not dealing with a sports game, but with peoples” lives — whether a broken contract bankrupts a small business owner, whether a foreclosure takes a house, whether an injured person can get the money to pay for rehabilitation, better cancer treatment, or the money to care for their children while they are injured.
At present the Superior Court has numerous cases that are nearly 20-years old. “For example, a massive case regarding who has responsibility for asbestos exposure in nearly 400 past workers at the former HOVENSA refinery has been pending since 2002. This case has been waiting 18 years for a trial. When a lawsuit reaches the age where it can drive, vote and drink, it’s has been pending too long. Unfortunately, there are many other cases pending in the trial courts filed in the early 2000s. Waiting decades for resolution of a dispute, for normal mortal human beings, is not, and cannot be, justice. It is, instead, more injustice to those already wronged.
Fortunately, two things give some hope. The Superior Court is moving to an electronic docket. This will provide more data that can be electronically sorted and analyzed to formulate a plan to fast-track unduly delayed cases to trial or final resolution. The Supreme Court of the Virgin Islands provides helpful over-all case data in its annual reports, but those reports do not give specific data on the age of the cases. For example, in 2019 shows over 2,500 civil bench and jury cases were pending from 2018 or earlier, but gives no indication as to the average or relative age of those cases. More than 1,200 cases were pending in the Complex Division. Unfortunately, we don’t know the depth of the full problems of delay, but the new electronic docket, coupled with more in-depth statistical reporting, will significantly improve the public’s access to justice in the Virgin Islands.
Second, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has nominated two respected attorneys to take the bench on St. Thomas and St. Croix. Both have had federal security clearances while working for the Department of Justice and one has already served as a judge. I respectfully implore the Virgin Islands Senate to set confirmation hearings on an expedited basis and act quickly on these new judicial nominees. By failing to act expeditiously, over 1,000 legal disputes will remain back-logged. Each case represents someone’s problems which they placed their trust in the Government of the Virgin Islands, via the Judiciary, to solve through law and reason, not through taking matters into their own hands using feuds, violence, intimidation or bribery. Virgin Islanders cry out not only for impartial justice — but timely justice.
— J. Russell B. Pate, Esq. is an attorney on St. Croix.