ST. THOMAS — V.I. Water and Power Authority board members approved funding at a special meeting on Thursday for the repaving of Long Reef Road on St. Croix following the completion of a major waterline project.
According to a WAPA statement, VI Paving submitted the lowest of four quotes totaling $223,300 for the project. The work is expected to be completed by the end of August.
The board, during Thursday’s meeting, was told that the Pressure Management Phase 2B project, a waterline installation undertaking, included asphalt resurfacing of the trenched areas in its scope of work, but an excavation permit issued by the central government mandated WAPA’s resurfacing of the entire stretch of roadway upon completion. While the project was underway, the road condition worsened, and has become a source of major complaints by residents who cite vehicular damage from driving on the roadway, the release stated.
“WAPA continues to be criticized for the road condition as the utility was the last entity working along the roadway, despite its being in a general state of disrepair prior to the waterline installation project,” WAPA spokesman Jean Greaux said in the prepared statement.
He added that the agency decided to move forward with the repaving of the roadway which extends about one-half mile, and has been promised reimbursement by the Public Works Department.