The V.I. Water and Power Authority’s governing board on Friday approved the temporary authorization to purchase spot-market or short-term propane supply through March.
“The approval for spot purchases of propane is key as it will allow the Authority relief from 100% diesel utilization, which is how the Authority has been operating since propane deliveries were suspended at the end of November 2022,” WAPA said in a released statement following an emergency meeting where board approval was granted.
According to the news release, WAPA said the action was taken as the market price for diesel “is currently twice as expensive than propane and the Authority’s generators that utilize the fuel are less efficient and less reliable than its propane alternatives.”
“Further, operating with only one fuel source reduces plant/generation redundancy and makes the loss of electricity and power rotations more challenging to mitigate as was seen earlier this week in St. Thomas that prompted a brief outage rotation schedule,” the release stated.
It also noted that with access to the propane supply, “St. Croix’s Estate Richmond Plant can operate entirely on the lower cost fuel source. St. Thomas’ Randolph Harley Power Plant will operate on a hybrid configuration that utilizes both diesel and propane.”
The announcement couldn't have come at a better time with both the Crucian Christmas Festival set to get into full swing after Sunday, as well as a presidential visit from longtime visitor Joseph R. Biden.
In its Friday statement, WAPA said that the approval from the board will grant the agency authorization to purchase spot market propane at a cost not to exceed the equivalent of $500,000 per day.
“For context, the Authority under its previous contract, averaged $350,000 to $400,000 per day for propane. The authorized amount will allow for flexibility in the event market prices increase or transportation costs fluctuate,” according to the statement.
Additionally, it stated that while the WAPA has historically paid for propane daily, spot market supply may require the agency to pay for an entire delivery at once.
Available inventory of propane will see dramatic cost savings for the plants on St. Thomas and St. Croix “and improve reliability from a generation standpoint,” according to the news release.