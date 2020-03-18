The V.I. Water and Power Authority has announced that customers will not need to visit its business office to request an installment plan for their March bill.
To participate, customers must pay half of their March bill and then pay the remaining balance in equal installments along with their regular monthly bills that will be issued for April, May and June.
According to WAPA, a customer who receives a March bill for $600 would pay half, or $300, by the due date. Thereafter, the customer will pay $100 a month for the next three months.
Customers on “autopay” are reminded that unless an installment plan is requested, the authority will debit the full amount of their March bill on the date due.
In a statement issued earlier this month, WAPA said the 60-day bill was issued to allow the agency to make up lost billing days and cycles.
“These bills are issued for services that have long been provided, but unbilled,” Debra Gottlieb, WAPA chief financial officer, said.
WAPA, in the Tuesday statement, cautioned that customers risk disconnection if at least half the payment is not made toward the March bill.
The installment payment plan will not be extended to customers who fail to make a payment on their March bill. Customers who fail to pay their regular bills for April, May and June — in addition to the installment plan for the March bill — also face disconnection.
The authority is urging customers to utilize online services or reach them via phone, noting that since Monday, it has been offering only limited services at its offices “in an abundance of caution of the coronavirus and its uncertainty,” the release stated.
