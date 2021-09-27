Two V.I. Water and Power Authority employees have been named to top spots within the agency.
Dionne G. Sinclair has been promoted to general counsel and Ashley M. Bryan, an electrical engineer, will now serve as director of Transmission and Distribution for its electric system.
As general counsel, Sinclair will oversee WAPA’s legal and contracting departments.
According to the statement, Sinclair has served as WAPA’s deputy general counsel since last year, and is a former assistant attorney general with the V.I. Justice Department. Prior .
In addition to the Virgin Islands, she is also licensed to practice law in New York and New Jersey. Sinclair holds a juris doctor from the University of California at Berkeley and a bachelor of arts in communications and history from the University of Pennsylvania.
Bryan, the release states, first joined WAPA in 2014 as an electrical engineer “and has an impeccable record of achievement and growth within the authority.”
She has served as interim director since February and has more than 12 years of work experience in electrical engineering.
In her new position, Bryan will organize, coordinate and structure activities of the division. She will also oversee the work of the Line Department .
Bryan holds a bachelor of science degrees in electrical engineering from the University of South Florida and criminology from the University of Tampa.
“I am elated to make the announcement of these two very competent and dedicated women to key leadership positions within the Authority,” said WAPA Interim Executive Director Noel Hodge. “Both have been serving as interim leaders, and following their completion of an interview process, we have determined they are the best candidates to lead their respective divisions.”
“Attorney Sinclair and Director Bryan have both demonstrated their ability to lead their respective offices and divisions with a high level of competence,” Hodge said.