ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Water and Power Authority on Monday released photos of what it said was the new headquarters for its St. Thomas linemen, touting improved work environment and more than $20,000 in monthly savings.
The old headquarters was located in Bolongo until the move to the new building in Market Square East.
“The Line Department’s move to Market Square East has been a long time in the making and represents an upgrade in working conditions for employees, additional square footage and a hefty savings of $22,000 monthly for the Authority,” according to a WAPA statement, noting that line workers and employees gathered last week to officially launch the new operations space with a team-building kickoff event.
“The well-attended event provided the opportunity to see firsthand the progressive changes being implemented, as the Authority continues to balance cost savings and employee needs. The next phase is to focus on a home-based facility for the line workers in St. Croix.”
According to Don Gregoire, WAPA’s interim chief administrative officer, said the move from Bolongo to Market Square East “is one of many steps the Authority is taking, as we work to streamline our operational structure and improve efficiency.”
“The new location will offer much-needed office space for members of the Transmission and Distribution team, in addition to a generous amount of flat terrain to safely house Authority vehicles,” he said.
Andrew Smith, WAPA’s CEO and executive director, also weighed in, noting that when the agency examine its strategic plan “ensuring our employees have good working conditions is a priority for management, and we work diligently to meet those needs, while ensuring we remain in alignment with the strategic financial goals of our organization.”
“The move to Market Square East was an opportunity for the Authority to capitalize on both positive outcomes,” he said.
According to the statement, much of the build-out of the headquarters — almost 90% — was done in-house, utilizing the skills and experience of WAPA personnel across different departments.
“Being able to see this project completed is very fulfilling. I am proud to be able to assist the linemen with the building of this new facility,” Felix Jarvis, Building and Grounds supervisor said in the released statement.
Smith praised the work of staff noting “I often discuss this sense of ‘family’ that exists at the Authority.
“Seeing the team join together to bring this project to fruition really demonstrates our employees’ commitment to one another and this organization,” he said.