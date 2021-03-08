The “Oracle of Omaha” doesn’t like retirees’ chances — at least those on fixed-income investments.
“Fixed-income investors worldwide — whether pension funds, insurance companies or retirees — face a bleak future,” Warren Buffett said in his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway investors, a document many look to for investment tips and guidance on the future of the economy.
That’s in part because the bond market is ailing as the economy gains momentum despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Buffett noted that in certain foreign countries, including Germany and Japan, fixed-income investors are earning a negative return on sovereign debt investments.
The implication is that stocks may be the best mechanism to grow your retirement portfolio. Berkshire’s portfolio ranges widely from Geico to Apple to General Motors to Coca-Cola.
The Omaha, Neb.-based Berkshire chairman also defended his recent strategy of repurchasing Berkshire shares.
He said the plan would build value for existing Berkshire stockholders by limiting the pool of outstanding shares, thus increasing their proportional investment in the company.
Also in his letter, Buffett said he remains confident in the future of the country because “despite some severe interruptions, our country’s economic progress has been breathtaking.”
“Beyond that, we retain our constitutional aspiration of becoming ‘a more perfect union,’” Buffett wrote. “Progress on that front has been slow and often discouraging. We have, however, moved forward and will continue to do so. Our unwavering conclusion: Never bet against America.”
To read Buffett’s letter visit https://berkshirehathaway.com/letters/2020ltr.pdf.