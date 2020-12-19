Dear Editor,
There are times when Virgin Islanders act as if they don’t deserve the best: electrical power, police services, medical care, education, mental health care. The list could go on and on. Perhaps having once been islands inhabited primarily by slaves, there is some residue remaining of feeling anything is better than nothing, and the best is for “them” and not for “us.”
I have seldom encountered people more obsequious in these arenas.
I have never before sat in a physician’s waiting room for more than six hours and had anyone (other than myself) complain that this was unprofessional and unacceptable behavior.
I have never before made appointments with legislators and had a Senator fail to show up for six appointments in a row and receive neither advance notice of their inability to keep the meeting nor an apology when they did not show up.
I have never sat in on classrooms where teachers allowed their students to remain rowdy, talkative, disruptive and inattentive when guests have been invited to speak. There was not one move on the part of the so-called “educator” to teach their class about basic manners, protocol for guests or respect for self or other.
I have never even heard of physicians so misreading an X-ray that they allow their patient to walk around over a week on a broken ankle, and even after casting it, not realize that the joint was out of place.
I have never before encountered police officers who considered their job to be an imposition on their time, and make little or no effort at crime solving. If they did not see the crime occurring, it is as if it never happened.
And Virgin Islanders sit quietly and patiently and act as if they deserve no better. We do.
Some have suggested that if you have never had adequate service, you believe that what you have is the norm. It is not. Some are so excited about having a physician of a certain specialty available in the Virgin Islands that they either don’t know or have forgotten that office management and bedside manners are part of the business of being a doctor.
When I first arrived 30-plus years ago, many people thought domestic violence was being physically beaten by one’s partner. They were shocked to learn that emotional, verbal, psychological, financial and sexual violence all were constituent parts of domestic abuse. Many, including some judges, still believe that only physical violence counts, and only physical violence deserves punishment.
Many still have not drawn the line between violence in the home and violence in the streets. They prefer to blame whoever is governor, the police commissioner, the schools, and any entity rather than look at themselves and their contribution to the violence which is out of control in our streets.
We deserve better, not just because each person deserves the best that can be offered, but because Virgin Islanders have suffered enough. It is past time to demand the rights that are ours by constitution, by law, and by ethical mores and integrity. We do not deserve to continue to be treated as second-class citizens. We are not. We have suffered enough “pretenders,” enough being taken advantage of, and deserve to deal with those genuinely committed to our well being.
We deserve honesty and integrity and those who still remember what altruism is. If memory is insufficient, we deserve those willing to read and learn. We need to examine those who are self-serving, and withdraw our support from them. We deserve better.
We need to get involved with our communities, our schools, our elected officials. We need to study and watch and judge for ourselves. We need to believe that we are capable of having and doing better, for only then will it be possible.
— Iris Kern, Ph.D., St. John