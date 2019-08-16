Friday
Kids’ filmm
Join Clean Sweep Frederiksted for the 5th annual Children’s Book and Film Festival for a viewing of the film “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” tonight at Buddhoe Park from 6:30 to 9. Bring a chair or blanket to enjoy this free viewing.
Jewish Valentine’s
Celebrate Tu B’Av, the “Jewish Valentine’s Day,” a celebration of love and friendships in our lives, with a Champagne Shabbat Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the St. Thomas Synagogue. There will also be a special Oneg dessert after the service to honor Talia Feshbach for her time as cantorial soloist.
Roteract
A Roteract meeting sponsored by Rotary Club of St. Thomas II will be held at the West Indian Co. tonight from 6 to 7 p.m. for persons under the age of 30.
Basket weaving
A free basket weaving demonstration by weaver Matthew Gibney will be held today, Wednesday and Thursday at the Annaberg Ruins on St. John from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturday
Political status
The League of Women Voters will host a presentation on Political Status Decisions for the USVI Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Caribbean Genealogical Library on St. Thomas.
Speakers will be Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach and Dr. Malik Sekou, project director for Our Quest of a Territorial Constitution at the University of the Virgin Islands.
Sunday
Movie
Bethany Moravian Church will host to movie premier of “Overcomer’ from the creators of “War Room” Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Caribbean Cinema at Market Square East on St. Thomas. Tickets are $20. For more information call 340-626-6279.
Jazz concert
The United Jazz Foundation’s Jazz by the Sea will be held Sunday at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Coral World Ocean Park. This monthly concert series features local musicians and select artists. This month’s concert showcases the Shutdown Band. Bring your blankets, beach chairs, cushions so you can relax and enjoy (no coolers please). General admission is $10 and $4 for students with I.D., sold at the door. Small plates and beverages will be sold by Nibbs Catering and the Art Exchange will feature local artists on the courtyard.
Golf tournament
A Buccaneer Golf Tournament benefiting St. Patrick’s after-school program will be held Sunday on St. Croix. Registration opens at 9 a.m., and shotgun starts at 10 am. Entry is $150 per adult player and $75 per junior player (17 and under). Package includes Crucian breakfast, tournament play, golf cart goody bag, awards banquet, music and raffle prizes. Call 340-712-2144 for details.
Monday
Elder workshop
Money Smart: Preventing Elder Financial Exploitation will be presented Monday from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the University of the Virgin Islands Community Engagement and Lifelong Learning facility on the St. Thomas campus. Presenters Casey Payton, Esq., Ronald Belfon, Esq. and Tameka Franco, Esq will discuss how to avoid becoming a victim of common financial frauds and scams, planning ahead for financial well-being and how to become prepared in the event of a disaster. Space is limited for this free event. Register online at htt//cell.uvi.edu or call 340-693-1100.
Tuesday
Dominoes
The St. Thomas Domino League plays every Tuesday at Sob’s on the Mountain from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Entry fee is $55 per person or $100 for a team of two. Proceeds benefit the Family Resource Center.
Early Act
An Early Act Club meeting club sponsored by Rotary II for elementary student will be held Tuesday from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lockhart Elementary School. Rotary Club members are encouraged to attend.
Wednesday
Interact
An Interact Club meeting for high school students sponsored by the Rotary Club of St. Thomas II will be held Wednesday at 12:50 p.m. at Antilles School on St. Thomas.
Thursday
Coffee cupping
Virgin Islands Coffee Roasters Café and Tasting Room holds a free coffee cupping every Thursday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at their location in The Plaza across from Havensight Mall. Discover the different nuances of coffee by observing the aromas and tastes with their master coffee roaster.
