Friday
Art Exhibition
Join Mango Tango Art Gallery on St. Thomas for an art exhibition featuring the works of local artists Kristen Maize, Brian Murphy, and Brenda Sylvia tonight from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Music is provided by harpist Jesus Zamora.
Jazz in the Park
Bring a lawn chair and a cooler to enjoy the sounds of Eddy Russell and his band at Jazz in the Park at Fort Christiansvaern Park in Christiansted, St. Croix. The free concert starts at 5:30 p.m.
Paint and sip
Join local artist Aliza Rose for an evening of painting and wine tonight at The Courtyard in Christiansted from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Create your own underwater painting with step by step instructions and tips on painting techniques. Two glasses of wine are included in the $45 fee. Pre-paid reservations are required. For more information or to reserve a spot call (340) 773-7728.
Choir recital
The Road Town Methodist Senior Choir, joined by the Sea Cows Bay Methodist Choir and several guest artists, will present their annual Good Friday recital tonight at 6:30 at Sea Cow’s Bay Methodist Church on Tortola.
Saturday
Hoop workshop
Learn the art of hooping with professional hoop dancer Julia Coral of Coral Fire. Dance, stretch and flow Saturday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at The Courtyard in Christiansted. The 90-minute class is $15 per person or $25 for two. Space is limited. To reserve a spot call (340) 773-7728.
Dance-a-thon
Love of Dance will host a Once in Two Blue Moons Dance-A-Thon at Pistarckle Theater on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to raise money for local and international charities. All ages are welcome to participate in dance-offs and dance classes plus raffles, costume contests, face painting, live music and DJs.
Call (305) 495-7109 for details.
Full moon party
The Tourism Department, T.S. Entertainment and Partii Animalz Entertainment will throw a Full Moon Season 2 Episode 2 party Saturday at Shupes on the boardwalk in Christiansted, St. Croix. The party starts at 9 p.m. with music by DJ Slik, DJ Cypha, Bootlegacy Sounds and Coral Fire.
Ballet
The Children’s Ballet Theater of St. Thomas will perform “Tale off the Cow Foot Lady,” a ballet based on Caribbean folklore, 11 a.m. at Lattes in Paradise‘s Easter party on Saturday. Admission is free. Call Lisa Bredahl for more details at (269) 370-9453.
Easter party
Tutu Park Mall will feature an Easter Wonderland celebration on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is hosted by Shayla Solomon and will feature music by Sound Solution and balloons and treats by Happy Time Entertainment.
Ag fair
The 21st annual Agricultural and Cultural Vegan Food Fair will be held at the Bordeaux Farmer’s Market all day Saturday from 10 a.m. Call (340) 727-6684 for details.
Sunday
Easter jam
An Easter egg hunt and Sunday Jam will be held at Abi Beach on Sunday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Enjoy live blues, rock, reggae and jazz with the Bad Decisions Band
Fashion show
UVI will present an all-white fashion show Sunday at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center at 4 p.m. on the St. Thomas campus. Doors open at 4 p.m. and cocktail hour starts at 4:30 p.m. Admission is $15 for students, $20 for faculty and staff and $25 for the general public.
Monday
Casting call
A final round of casting auditions for the comedy “Going to Come Back,” written by St. Thomas playwright Susan Hunter, will be held on Monday, 6 p.m. at Pistarckle Theater in Tillett Gardens on St. Thomas.
The comedic play will offer performances from May 3 through May 19.
For more information, email resident director Frank Bartolucci at francisbartolucci@yahoo.com, or call at (340) 998-5611.
Wednesday
Body workshop
A floor-barre body alignment workshop will be held Wednesday at The Courtyard in Christiansted. This zero-impact method, especially good for those with bad knees, back or hips, lengthens muscles, strengthens joints and relieves pain. The workshop starts at 4 p.m. No experience is necessary. Fee is $70. Pre-registration is required at https://nowagewellness.
Cancer presentation
Cancer Support VI, sponsored by International Capital & Management Company, will feature a free presentation by Dr. Lawrence Goldman, gastroenterologist. He will discuss colon cancer and procedures he performs in his practice on St. Thomas. The lecture will be held at the Paragon medical Building, Suite 208. Call www.cancersupportvi.com for more information.
Doubles/cardio
The Tennis Club of St. Croix will feature a new intermediate to advanced doubles/cardio drills session open to the public from 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesdays at the Tennis Club of St. Croix. Cost is $20.00 Sign up at ddewild@attglobal.net.
March participation
The Family Resource Center invites the general public, youth groups, teachers, government departments, political leaders and supporters of Virgin Islands youth to participate in their upcoming Child Abuse and Sexual Assault and Prevention Month March and Rally on April 14. For more information or to participate, call Chamica Charles by April 4 for confirmation at (340) 774-3966.
as.me/?appointmentType=2490232
