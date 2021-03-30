The V.I. Water and Power Authority said Monday that a power outage that affected customers on the island’s East End on Sunday night was the result of downed electrical lines in Red Hook.
WAPA, in a news release, said the downed primary lines resulted in damage to electrical equipment in Nadir.
Noel Hodge, WAPA’s interim executive director said in the statement that the outage — which started around 6:30 p.m. — initially affected all customers on Feeder 9C while crews worked to identify the location and cause of the problem.
“Once crews determined the cause to be downed lines in Red Hook, the area from Nadir to Red Hook was isolated and all other customers restored while the lines were restrung,” Hodge said.
The downed lines also caused an electrical fault on the grid, which damaged a distribution system switchgear in Nadir and prolonged the outage.
Additional crews were brought in to help reconfigure electrical equipment in Red Hook to help restore service to Nadir.
WAPA said that once repairs to the switchgear are completed, the feeders providing service to Red Hook and Nadir areas will be returned to their normal configuration.