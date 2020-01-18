NEW YORK — Attorneys for the Oscar-winning producer and accused sexual abuser Harvey Weinstein demanded a mistrial Friday over a newly chosen juror, accusing the author of playing fast and loose with the truth during questioning about her upcoming book.
Defense attorneys alleged the novel, due out this July, deals with the relationships between three teenage girls and predatory older men — an obvious parallel with the allegations against Weinstein. The juror denied that characterization during voir dire, insisting it was about the young characters and their parents.
But a website promoting the book promises a tale of “friendships, sexuality, class, and predatory older men on the journey from innocence to independence,” prompting the defense’s outrage.
The juror’s answers about her novel were rife with “inconsistencies and flat-out lies,” said Weinstein attorney Donna Rotunno.
“Obviously we’re not happy with what happened in the end there,” continued Rotunno. “I think it was clear that one of the last jurors lied on her questionnaire and omitted some very important information that could be very integral to this case.”
Co-counsel Damon Cheronis, who questioned the juror, called the panelist “exactly the type of woman who should not sit on this jury ... she lied about it all.”
The woman herself appeared stunned upon realizing that she was seated as one of the 12 jurors and three alternates. Justice James Burke will rule on the defense motion for a mistrial. The latest courtroom contretemps began shortly after the jury of Weinstein’s peers was seated Friday, including a half-dozen white males chosen despite the prosecution’s pointed gripes over the lack of white women chosen to judge the accused sexual predator.
Jury selection in the Hollywood honcho’s much-anticipated sexual abuse trial seemed to wrap up with a panel of the six white men, three black women, two white women and a black male.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.