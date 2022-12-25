President Joe Biden is expected to land early this week on St. Croix to spend his customary New Year’s Eve R&R at what many might soon be referring to as the Caribbean White House.
For Crucians it will mean a bit of inconvenience with the extra security and traffic tie-ups, especially for those living near the beachfront property that the president, first lady, and at times other members of his family, have stayed when they visited at least three times while he was vice president.
In 2019, Biden returned as a civilian. Security wasn’t so tight then, and Biden took selfies with golfers at The Buccaneer Resort, shopped at Seaside Market & Deli and posed with children at Point Udall, like a regular Joe, pun intended.
This time, however, things are different. This time he is returning as the 46th president of the United States, and with this trip the eyes of the entire world may well be on St. Croix.
Since last week, Rohlsen Airport has been abuzz with activity as eight — we’re told – huge C-17 Air Force aircraft bringing in equipment and gear to help with the president’s safety, comfort and to keep him in touch with the world.
And, if it’s anything like the presidential visit of Bill Clinton on St. Thomas in the mid-1990s, Crucians should expect the near constant drone of fighter jets accompanying Biden’s helicopter — a quicker way to get around the island — and perhaps, initially, Air Force One, when it lands at Rohlsen Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration has set up no-fly zones in the area beginning Tuesday through Jan. 3.
The planes will also be accompanying Biden on The Beast. And, no, we’re not talking about the hill near Carambola Resort that habitually terrorized triathlon athletes, but the president’s fortified limo. Again, there will be checkpoints for those living near the beachfront property that the Bidens use to unwind. The home was once reported to have been purchased by the former vice president, but reports surfaced that he opted for a beachfront property nearer to home — in Rehoboth, Del.
Despite the expected traffic and security matters, including near the Holy Cross Catholic Church that Biden and his family attend, Crucians are happy to have him back. So, on their behalf, welcome Mr. President. You see, Biden could have gone anywhere, Hawaii or Martha’s Vineyard like former President Barack Obama or even to Water Island, where his brother is reported to have a home. He chose St. Croix. In fact, he’s chosen St. Croix over and over again, where he can be comfortable in shorts at Point Udall or sitting in a church pew wearing khakis and his signature aviators.
Come next week, The Big Island will be filled with reporters covering the president’s every move whenever he ventures out of his vacation compound. And when that happens, it will mean round-the-clock coverage on mainstream media.
Beautification upgrades aside, St. Croix couldn’t have asked for a better New Year’s gift.
Again, welcome, Mr. President!