Education Commissioner-nominee Dionne Wells-Hedrington on Thursday announced a series of initiatives said to ensure the safety of students and school staff in the light of a recent uptick in “altercations” at public high schools.
According to a news release, officials also wanted to highlight departmental actions taken “in light of the recent spike in altercations on secondary school campuses.”
That spike included a scare that led to a lockdown on Thursday of the Charlotte Amalie High School campus following an online post about an “active shooter.” The lockdown lasted an hour-and-a-half while police combed the perimeter and classrooms before an all-clear was given.
That same day police arrested three students for fighting at Educational Complex on St. Croix. It followed a bus suspension on Monday at the school.
“Due to unsafe behavior exhibited by students on Monday … while being transported on school bus” No. 10 “which services St. Croix Education Complex High School” routes in Frederiksted “morning and afternoon bus service on the rote is suspended” effective Tuesday, Aug. 20, according to a news release.
Further, it noted that “school and district officials are working closely with Abramson Enterprises, Inc. to identify the student or students responsible for throwing a water bottle at the bus driver while the bus was in transit.”
The plans announced Friday by Wells-Hedrington, and which were discussed during a meeting with stakeholders that was streamed live on social media, “consist of a comprehensive program that provides social and emotional supports to help students better manage their emotions.”
“At the Department of Education, we have a zero-tolerance policy, so students aren’t going to be allowed to disrupt the day-to-day operations of our schools to interrupt teaching and learning,” Wells-Hedrington said in a prepared statement. “But we do understand the Department of Education has a responsibility to provide education to our children, to ensure the child develops on the whole. That means, we are focusing more on social-emotional learning—we are trying to meet students where they are and take them to where we need them to be.”
During the lockdown and search conducted by V.I. Police on Thursday at CAHS “knives, scissors, and brass knuckles were confiscated; guns were not found,” Wells-Hedrington said.
No contraband, however, were recovered during a subsequent search and lockdown of Ivanna Eudora Kean High School that same day, she added.
“We want to ensure our students, employees and the community that we are doing our due diligence and will continue to work closely with VIPD to address unwarranted behaviors by some students on our school campuses,” Wells-Hedrington said, noting this isn’t just an Education problem “but a community issue that can be fixed and will be fixed if we work together.”
“We welcome the involvement of all stakeholders to ensure that we create safe and welcoming learning spaces at our schools,” she said.
Under the banner of Social-Emotional Learning, the department laid out four tiers of intervention for studentsas follows:
Level I – Students receive instruction on self-awareness and other topics relevant to their success
Level II – Repeat of Level 1 in addition to “therapeutic intervention.”
According to the statement, “these students have not gotten into physical altercations, but may have challenges with peer relations, communication, verbal altercations, and classroom behaviors.”
Parents are notified and tips are shared with parents.
Level III – Intense interventions offered via professional counseling services.
According to the statement, in-school suspensions will occur, with students receiving academics alongside counseling services during the school day.
“Counseling will be tailored to the specific needs of the students. Students will learn about their triggers and how to manage them. Follow-up is required with school success specialist to ensure students continue on the right path,” according to the news release.
Level IV – This is for repeat offenders, and based on the severity of the infraction, will allow for out-of-school suspension.
According to the statement, once students return to school, “they will receive targeted interventions, based on their individual issues.”
“Professional counselors will provide counseling services to students. Students will continue to be tracked to ensure their success. They will be required to present a document they have worked on with the professional counselor to show their progress,” the release stated.
According to the statement, during an emergency meeting with Sen. Genevieve Whitaker and other members of the 34th Legislature on Thursday, Wells-Hedrington requested additional funding from lawmakers for the creation of a Campus Security Bureau that will provide safety enforcement on all school campuses.
“Furthermore, to ensure the hiring of more school monitors, funding was also requested to cover the $1,000 fee required for applicants to undergo a psychological evaluation,” the release stated.