Education Commissioner-designee Dionne Wells-Hedrington was officially sworn in on Wednesday at a ceremony held at the Battery on St. John.
Wells-Hedrington, who was nominated to the post last year by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., following the resignation of Education Commissioner Raquel Berry Benjamin, shared her plans for the department, including one to collaborate across public and private entities for resources and programs that benefit students.
“This is not a job that I take lightly nor one that I can do alone,” she said. “I don’t have all the answers, but what I do have is a passion and a desire to transform this department and to ensure that every single student that enters our school system leaves our doors ready for college, military, or the workforce. We are creating a pipeline for success for every student.”
The commissioner said she was looking forward to collaboration that her department “will have with the Board of Education, the Legislature, as well as the parents and community stakeholders.”