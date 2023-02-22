Increases in school violence has become a huge topic in the Virgin Islands. The days of getting a black eye in a scuffle are long gone. We are seeing more serious incidents, such as the recent BB gun shootings at John H. Woodson Junior High School, leaving seven with injuries.
Parents and professionals alike are concerned, looking for solutions. We all want better communication and safety for every student.
Perhaps, we can encourage our youth with a goal toward earning a courageous humanitarian award. One suggestion would be to create “The Governor’s Student Peace Award.”
This award could be made available to all levels of students in our schools. Teachers and counselors could nominate students who have shown extreme kindness to their fellow students, and those who have been instrumental in diffusing conflicts. The recipients of the awards could be honored with a framed certificate, gift card, and peace medal at an event at Government House, hosted by our top official, the governor.
Earning a prestigious award can be life altering.
It would instill pride in those who receive the award. The award would be valuable in the future academic life of students, as higher-education applications would see the sterling character of these students. The community would offer praise and congratulations. Other students would be impressed, furthering the competition for this honor. And we, as a community, would be encouraging humanitarian character.
Perhaps, this a good way to spend some of our tax dollars.
— Maria Ferreras is a longtime St. Thomas resident and comunity volunteer.