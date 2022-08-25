Dear Editor,
As it relates to inter-island travel here on island, the original seaplane monopoly deal was a bad one, and the 10-year extension, under Gov. Kenneth Mapp’s administration further exasperated the situation. With a general election only months away, and the continuous focus on “revenue generating legislation,” I am of the opinion that our local transportation system – VITRAN — should be redesigned comprising air, land and sea services.
The territory owns absolutely nothing; it is the government’s responsibility to put in place policies that encourage economic growth and ultimately provide the infrastructure that is necessary to facilitate said growth.
Launching our own airline — a subsidiary of VITRAN — capable of providing reasonable commuter fares while creating a travel hub between the USVI, the BVI and Puerto Rico, is well within our reach. There are over $300 billion available in bipartisan transportation grant funding this territory is eligible for. The Virgin Islands is too small for any monopolies and exclusive deals that are not our own!
Successful economies don’t grow by making more of the same. Instead they change what they are good at, while creating more diverse industries.
In short, there should never be a time where one of the islands can’t be interconnected due to a lack of air or sea services. That is unacceptable when there are 15 senators making a base salary of $85K — some with no revenue generating or introducing basic legislation to their credit.
— Jelani Ritter, St. Croix