Dear Editor,
The official website of the U.S. Department of Justice defines the “Rule of Law” as “a principle under which all persons, institutions, and entities are accountable to laws that are publicly promulgated, equally enforced, and independently adjudicated.” Put in simplest terms, the Rule of Law says that society is governed by our public laws and that all of us are subject to them.
In recent weeks the people of the Virgin Islands have been confronted with reports of multiple instances in which government officials simply ignored the laws of the territory, without any apparent consequences. We must ask ourselves, what has happened to the rule of law in the U.S. Virgin Islands?
In May, we learned that, without authorization, the Bryan administration had taken $45 million dollars of our money out of the General Fund and given it to the V.I. Water and Power Authority, so that the authority could pay that money to VITOL. VITOL is the contractor which WAPA selected to convert aging electric power plants from fuel oil to propane, a project that was supposed to cost $87 million and which ballooned to over $200 million due to gross mismanagement by those in charge of the contract.
Legal counsel to the V.I. Legislature reported that the administration’s use of funds appropriated for education, health care, and other public services without the approval of the Legislature was illegal and punishable by fines and imprisonment, under Virgin Islands Law. However since, under the Revised Organic Act, the V.I. attorney general is appointed by the governor, it seems highly unlikely that any charges will be brought against those responsible for this offense. The rule of law seems not to apply to the V.I. government, particularly when it is inconvenient to their policies.
Over the past month we have also been bombarded with news reports of allegations of serious misconduct by the most senior members of the current and recent past administrations relating to the affairs of Jeffrey Epstein. We have heard of solicitations of funds from Epstein for public events, for inaugural activities, for higher education and other ostensibly noble causes. On the darker side we have heard of payments made by Epstein for private schooling and offers of legal defense for public officials. These allegations have been supported by sworn deposition testimony, email correspondence, and other concrete evidence.
Will there be a public investigation to determine if crimes were committed by those people named in the Epstein investigation? Will there be accountability? Will the rule of law apply to those at the top of the political hierarchy in the USVI? I do not see any movement in that direction, and I have my doubts whether any impartial investigation will ever take place.
And on a somewhat smaller but equally as important scale, the people of St. John are being asked to comment on the proposed plan to convey the island known as “Whistling Cay” to the National Park Service, in exchange for park service land on St. John to build a public school. While virtually nobody is opposed to the construction of a school for the youth of St. John, the proposed “swap” violates public law, and nobody in the V.I. government seems to care to follow the law, or to explicitly amend the law to enable the proposed swap. Title 31 of the Virgin Islands Code states that “No portion of a shoreline … shall be sold, leased or otherwise disposed of by the Government of the Virgin Islands.” The language of the law is clear, and the proposed swap clearly violates the law.
The options available in each of these cases are simple: laws can be changed if they no longer suit the needs of the people. Investigations can be initiated to determine if laws have been broken. People, no matter their political or social status, can be held accountable for violating the laws of the Territory.
The Rule of Law can be a fragile thing. Each time we turn our heads and ignore a flagrant violation of the law we weaken our collective resolve to enforce our laws in the future. Some may argue that the illegal taking of $45 million dollars by the Bryan administration is “no big deal” because it was used to help WAPA and it was eventually paid back. Some may argue that the law prohibiting sale of shoreline shouldn’t apply to the transfer of shoreline to the Virgin Islands National Park. Some will undoubtedly say that those who received payments from Jeffrey Epstein were simply doing the jobs for which they were hired.
My response to all of these arguments is simple: either follow the enacted laws of the territory, or legally change them, but do not sweep them under the rug in order to advance a political agenda.
— David Silverman, St. John