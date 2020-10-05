The failed attempt at refinancing a huge portion of the Virgin Islands debt has many in our community overwhelmed and confused. Admittedly, complex fiscal arrangements are something most of us defer to experts, especially ones that deal with billions of dollars from numerous sources. However, the questions surrounding the recently failed attempt tells us a story that is frightening. Where do we stand in our fiscal strength?
It seems there was a huge gap in the “Do we really know what we are doing factor?”. Many senators expressed severe reservations into being rushed into a commitment that they truly didn’t understand. It was said there were hidden traps of no-capping of interest rates down the road, among other pitfalls, causing great concerns to those who read the fine print. There were many outstanding complicated questions for officials and citizens alike. In general, fully grasping the incredibly hard details and understanding of such a plan, would take years of mathematical and business education, but this plan was quickly reviewed and presented in fast motion. Reservations were stated, yet officials tended to go forward approving the deal, with a queasy non-confidence about it. In the end, it took little for the plan to unfold, leaving Virgin Islanders with more questions unanswered.
Was this refinancing plan a good idea or not — is the first and foremost question? If yes, why did it crack under the slightest pressure? Is our ability to gain during these economically disastrous times still possible, or are we shooting from the hip in desperation, knowing our irresponsible pattern of overspending has reached its end?
Now that plan A has been quashed, what are our future options, if any?
Running a community efficiently and responsibly is a job that needs many professionally trained heads. Taking a careful, steady look before we leap, with experts by our sides, is a reasonable safety measure we need to ensure before altering our community course. Whatever business direction we decide, we will be living with the consequences for a long time. The agreements we enter into today are for decades to come. We all want the best we can get.
— Maria Ferreras is a longtime St. Thomas resident and community volunteer. She can be reached at maria@dailynews.vi.