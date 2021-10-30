What's closed on D. Hamilton Jackson Day Oct 30, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following will be closed Monday as the territory observes D. Hamilton Jackson Day.• All government offices• Banks • ViyaWhat’s open• The Virgin Islands Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Search Get the news that matters most Latest News Judge grants request by Limetree Bay to delay auction to next month Board approves plan for students to resume in-person learning soon Daddy’s Day Out set for Agriculture Fair Grounds on Sunday Chess grandmaster to play exhibition match on St. Croix UVI Bucs rally, but fall short to Hornets in season opener WAPA to begin talks with director finalist UVI women hold off Hornets to win season opener Boston named to Leslie Award watch list, USA Today All-America team