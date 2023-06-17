Monday is Juneteenth, the newest national holiday, that was signed into law by President Joe Biden.
The national independence day celebrates the end of slavery in the United States, commemorating the events of June 19, 1865 in Galveston, Texas when the last Black slaves of the Confederacy were ordered free after the arrival of Union troops.
Juneteenth, officially recognized in 2021 by Biden, came to prominence a year earlier amid nationwide protests during ongoing racial inequities in the justice system.
Here is what’s closed/open on Monday in addition to V.I. government offices:
• Banks — All banks are closed. Oriental Bank released its customary statement announcing its closure and encouraging customers to take advantage of the 24/7 access to their accounts available through online and mobile banking.
• VITRAN — The V.I. Transportation agency will not offer fixed-route services on Monday. The ADA paratransit will operate from 5a.m. to 5p.m. that day.
• V.I. Waste Management Authority — Business offices will close, but landfills, transport stations, and trash convenience centers will open during normal hours
• The V.I. Daily News business office will close on Monday, but the paper will publish for distribution on Tuesday.
• Restaurants, grocery and other merchandise stores will open on Monday.