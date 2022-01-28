St. Thomas
Art contest
The office of Senator Carla Joseph will host the second annual Black History Month Art Competition for middle school students in the St. Thomas/St. John district. Participants should create a piece of original artwork with the theme of “A celebration of inspirational Black Virgin Islanders and their achievements.” Works may include oil, acrylic or watercolor paintings or drawings in pencil, colored pencil, pastels, charcoal, ink or markers. Artwork should be submitted no later than Feb. 25, dropped off at the senator’s office in the Capitol Building or call 340-693-3521. A judging panel made up of local artists will select the winning pieces. Awards will be announced online on Monday, Feb. 28.
Game day
Leatherback Brewing Company will host a gaming day on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. featuring board games, digital games and card games for ages 10 and up by St. Thomas Tabletop Gaming.
St. Croix
Mocko jumbie painting
The Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts will host a Teens Love: Mocko Jumbies and Painting event Saturday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. for students ages 13 through 18 with instructor Tamara Michael. Students will draw, mix their own colors and create unique patterns for their mocko jumbie paintings on canvas. Register at https://www.cmcarts.org/.../teens-love-moko-jumbies.
Stained glass class
A six-week intermediate stained glass workshop will start Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with instructor Patti Tullis. Participants can choose a turtle, mermaid, flower or abstract design with up to 50 pieces. Full workshop is $350. Visit www.cmcarts.org for more information.