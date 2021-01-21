St. Croix
Art Guild show
The Artist Guild of St. Croix presents The Art Show at the Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free event includes a cash bar, appetizers and vendors.
Music at the brewery
Enjoy free live music with Daniel Deane at the Leatherback Brewery on St. Croix tonight from 4 to 7 p.m.
Fire Walkers’ walk
Fire Walkers of St. Croix will hold a walk Saturday from Cramer Park to Point Udall. Warm-up starts at 4:45 a.m.
R&B at The Fred
Enjoy the smooth R&B sounds of Deri Tucker live at The Fred in Frederiksted Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
St. Thomas
Jogger Jam
The 39th annual Women’s Jogger Jam continues virtually through Jan. 30. Girls and women of any age can pick up an entry form at The Fruit Bowl. Walk, run or jog the two-lap course at any time, return the entry form with the entry fee and time and pick up a Jogger’s Jam Finisher Cup on Jan. 31. Entry fee is $10 for adults and $5 for youth. Proceeds benefit Family Resource Center.
Sound bath
Saje Sanctuary in Yacht Haven Grande on St. Thomas will host an Age of Aquarius sound bath and guided meditation tonight from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Visit www.SajeSanctuary.com to register.
Cake sale
The St. Thomas East Lions Club will hold a cake sale at Church of God Prophecy Church Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
Game night
Anwa Entertainment’s Game Night returns Wednesday starting at 7:45 p.m. opposite Chicken n’ Bowling on St. Thomas. Enjoy games, drinks, bar hops, prizes and music on their luxury entertainment bus. Admission is $35 per person or $30 each for groups of three or more. Call 340-422-0807 or visit www.anwausvi.com for reservations.
Yoga series
A four-week Elemental Embodiment yoga series will be held on the next four Sundays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Saje Sanctuary in Yacht Haven Grande on St. Thomas. The first week will include a 75-minute hatha/vinyasa practice designed to ground awareness fully into the body. Week two will be a journey into an altered state of consciousness thru the breath. Week three moves into a heated, strength building, action oriented vinyasa practice designed to ignite the fire of divine creation within the belly. The series ends with a yin practice, connecting us to the waters of our bodies and the depths of our emotional body. Admission is $88 for the four sessions. Call 214-850-9047 to register.
St. John
Sunset live music
Coral Creek Chris will perform a free sunset show Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Windmill Bar on St. John, playing Grateful Dead tunes, original songs, bluegrass and island jams.