St. Croix
Clay workshop
The Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts will host a Clay Play for Adults class Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon. The workshop will be held every Tuesday for four weeks and includes all materials. Cost is $150. Firing fees are additional, based on the size of the piece. Email slpottery@hotmail.com to register.
St. John
Bird seminar
The Friends of the Virgin Islands National Park will repeat their December virtual seminar on the birds of St. John Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon. Learn about the resident and migratory birds of St. John with VINP Ranger Laurel Brannick and learn about the Audubon’s 121st Bird Count that ran nationwide between Dec. 14 through Jan. 5. For more information, visit https://friendsvinp.org/virtual-seminars/.
St. Thomas
Italian tastings
The Italians STT in Bovoni Center on St. Thomas opens their warehouse and dining room table every Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Gather around the table for samples of their large collection of Italian wines and Italian gourmet food items. For more information, contact Cesare Bruni at 340-771-5657.
Zumba workout
A Zumba Strong free class will be held by Rock Life CrossFit Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. The class features a combination of Latin and international music. Adding HIIT bodyweight movements and plyometric training to the mix, Strong Nation adds a challenging feat to the workout, an effective and fun fit-ness class for all levels of fitness. Register on line at https://rock-life-crossfit.triib.com/free-trial/.
Water Island
Sunset sound bath
Join Dové Healing Arts and Spirit in the Sky USVI - Healing and Creative Arts for a sunset sound bath meditation on the property of 4 Elements Culinary and Wellness Center on Water island Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants will be guided through ancient healing practices such as QiGong and Heart Brain Coherence, and will rest into the sounds of the gong, quartz crystal singing bowls and Aboriginal didgeridoo. Four private facilitated healing sessions will be offered prior to the sound bath. For more information, call 340-626-7950.