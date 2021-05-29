Viya, V.I. government offices, banks and schools territorywide will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day. The Daily News’ business office will be closed.
The V.I. Waste Management Authority’s administrative office will be closed in observance of Memorial Day and resume normal hours on Tuesday. The authority will observe the following schedule for landfills and transfer stations:
St. Croix: Anguilla Landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Peter’s Rest Convenience Center will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
St. John: The Susannaberg Transfer Station will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
St. Thomas: The Bovoni Landfill will be open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the Mandahl Convenience Center will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Parades canceled
The Office of Veterans Affairs has announced that it will partner with the American Legion and V.I. National Guard in observing Memorial Day to commemorate “all veterans who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country.”
“Special recognition, as always will be placed upon Virgin Islanders veterans who have done the same,” according to a news release.
Unlike past years, however, there will be no Memorial Day parades. Instead, brief in-person ceremonies will be held on St. Croix, St. John and St. Thomas.
Residents will be able to tune in later that evening as the ceremonies will be broadcast on the Government Access Channel and the Veterans Affairs’ social media page.