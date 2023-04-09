Government employees are enjoying a five-day weekend with all offices and public schools closed today in observance of Easter Monday.
V.I. Superior and V.I. Supreme courts are open. District Court, banks and the University of the Virgin Islands are all open today.
The Waste Management Authority offices are closed today.
The Bovoni Landfill on St. Thomas is open daily from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Mandahl Convenience Center is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.
The Susannaberg Transfer Station on St. John is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.
The Anguilla Landfill on St. Croix is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. The Peter’s Rest Convenience Center is open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.
The Daily News offices on St. Thomas and St. Croix will be open today.