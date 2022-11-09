Reading recently about the VITEMA public invitation about a tsunami walk reminded me again about the dangers of tsunamis. And I once again got that queasy feeling in my stomach about preparedness for those who are elderly and disabled. We know there are many pockets of people that are going to need a lot of help, very fast.
Lucinda Millin Home for the Aged on the waterfront of St. Thomas is one of those spots that worries me. If a tsunami does hit, is there an evacuation plan ready to go fast?
With dozens of residents vulnerable, some non-mobile, it would seem impossible for the dedicated staff to handle all. So, that means outside help needs to be mobilized as soon as the siren goes off.
Is this community plan ready?
For those professionals knowledgeable about disaster response, we need to know this little community of elders is protected in advance. We need to have a response team that knows where to go and what it needs to evacuate people with very special needs. A practice run is also a good idea.
Every elder in our community is the responsibility of all. We all love and cherish those that brought us up and nurtured and advised us — the people that took care of us and made us who we are. Now, it’s our turn to take care of them.
— Maria Ferreras is a longtime St. Thomas resident and community volunteer.