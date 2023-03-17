TORTOLA— British Virgin Islands residents will head to the polls next month with Premier Natalio Wheatley announcing earlier this week that elections will be held on April 24.
Early or advanced voting is scheduled over a four-day period beginning on April 20, according to Elections Supervisor Scherrie Griffin.
Tuesday was the last day for new registrations or persons transferring voter registrations from one party to the next, and Griffin said her office has been inundated with individuals trying to meet deadlines to be eligible to vote next month.
“The last few weeks have been hectic but rewarding and it has been a test of patience and endurance. Especially since the House dissolved and the notice went out that Mar 14 was the last day of registration.” Griffin told The Daily News.
Griffin, who has held the post since February 2021, said that by law the list of voters had to be published two days after Wheatley’s announcement, and her office is encouraging all registered voters to ensure that their names are listed.
The voter list became available for public inspection on Friday, and through Monday, and are available at various locations across the nine districts. She said during the four-day window, residents can submit claims relative to typographical errors or name omissions to be corrected. Residents married or divorced within that timeframe can also amend how their name appears on the list.
“Then you have the opportunity for anyone who noticed someone included on a list and they have reasons to believe that person’s name should not be included on the list, they can file an objection, also within that four-day period,” she said, noting that objections will be heard between Monday and Wednesday.
Although registration has closed, an active administrative process that will be ongoing, according to Griffin.
“Following that four-day period, if there’s a need for any hearings in relation to the objections, that will take place and we will make the necessary corrections and then publish the revised list of voters and that will be the official list used for polling day,” she said.
By law, on March 27, Gov. John Rankin will issue election writs, announce nomination and polling day and the revised list will be published.
Griffin said when the official revised voters list came out at the end of 2022, there were 15,400 registered voters. She noted however that although that would have been the official list, there would have been some duplications and possibly some deceased persons still on the list.
There are 16,136 voters registered this year. In comparison, there were 15,467 for the 2019 election.
“In some districts there may be more than one polling division and persons may need to be more familiar with what polling division that their name would have appeared on, so that could account for, in their opinion, why they were not on the list,” she said.
With elections date set, Griffin’s office will now conduct a public education campaign to include the use of electronic machines. Nomination day for district and at-large candidates will be at the Multipurpose Sports Complex in Road Town, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and again between 2-4 p.m. on April 13. The deadline for any candidate wishing to withdraw from the election is April 20, the first day of early voting.
On Election Day, polls will open between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Counting is expected to begin around 8 p.m., once all ballot boxes are received from Virgin Gorda, Anegada and Jost Van Dyke. Counting will also be at the Multipurpose Sports Complex.
“Any candidate interested in contesting the upcoming elections, they and two electors from their respective local electoral district along with a witness, will come to the Multipurpose Sports Complex, complete the nomination form and pay the $1,000 fee in order to be nominated and appear on the ballot,” she said. “There will be a logic and accuracy day, (April 17) where we will invite candidates, the media and public to ensure that the machines are functioning and the machines are tabulating as they should, to ensure that they would see it’s functioning and it works and the results that will be derived on elections night, are accurate.”
Griffin said since there are less than 200 registered voters in Anegada and Jost Van Dyke, there has never been advance polling in those districts. Persons instead choose to cast their ballots on Election Day. Persons on Jost Van Dyke and Anegada however, can go to Cane Garden Bay and Virgin Gorda, for early voting.
With the date of elections now declared, Police Commissioner Mark Collins is informing candidates, parties and the public that provisions are made within law to host election campaign meetings without seeking a noise permit or exemption.
Such meetings must however, abide by the time frame stated in the law. Political meetings must conclude on or before 11 p.m. nightly except during the period between the April 13 nomination day and the April 24 polling day, when amplified noise must cease on or before 12 midnight. Any loud noise made outside this timeframe would be considered an offense. Persons should also be aware that any amplified noise made outside of the purposes of campaigning for the upcoming election without a permit from the Commissioner of Police will also be considered an offense.