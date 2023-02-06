TORTOLA — Former Health Minister Carvin Malone’s challenge to replace Premier Natalio Wheatley as chair of the Virgin Islands Party fell way short on Sunday with members returning a 60-12 vote in favor of Wheatley.
The vote came a little over 72 hours since Malone rejoined his VIP colleagues in the Unity Government, formed last year, and includes representatives from the National Democratic Party and the Progressive Virgin Islands Movement.
During the closed-door congress, Wheatley received 60 votes of the 76 delegates present. Malone, who is Wheatley’s cousin, received 12 votes. The other four votes were not accounted for.
“The Virgin Islands Party, I would say, made a very decisive vote, a very clear vote and I want to thank the delegates of the Congress for their confidence in me and their support,” Wheatley during a press briefing following the vote. “I should say as well, Honorable Carvin Malone put up a very formidable challenge. I have a great deal of respect for him, for the work that he put in, but in the end, I believe Congress wanted to ensure, that we go into the general elections as a united body and I think that message was clearly sent. Honorable Malone is on board. We’re very happy to have his support and we’re going forward as a united team.”
Malone, a first term at-large House of Assembly representative, was the VIP’s president for 17 years until his 2016 retirement. He served for 15 of those years with the late VIP Chairman and Premier Ralph T. O’Neal. Malone congratulated Wheatley and the entire 76-member Congress, for a “most impressive display of democracy in the Virgin Islands.”
Wheatley, the former deputy premier during the Andrew Fahie administration, became VIP chairman on April 30, following arrest of Fahie, two days earlier in Miami on cocaine and money laundering charges.
Sunday’s vote paved the way for Wheatley, who was appointed premier — the first in BVI history — on April 29, by Gov. John Rankin, will now lead the party into the elections. Wheatley also became the youngest premier at age 41.
Fahie, 52, was arrested on April 28, along with BVI Ports Director Oleanvine Maynard, 61. Her 31-year-old son Kadeem Maynard, also was arrested in connection with the sting by U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents posing as leaders of a Middle East drug enterprise.
Maynard was an unsuccessful VIP candidate in the 2015 elections, when she ran against the NDP’s Dr. Kedrick Pickering for a 7th District seat.
The House of Assembly must be dissolved on March 12, paving the way for elections, which must be held within 60 days later. If the VIP is successful at the polls by earning the majority of seats among the parties contesting the elections and Wheatley retains his Seventh District seat, he will become the territory’s first premier to be appointed then elected to the post.
During Sunday’s congress, incumbent Deputy Premier Kye Rymer became the party’s first vice chairman; Sharie deCastro, was voted in as the party’s first female president and Jennifer Zoe Walcott, the first female vice president.
The VIP also ratified 10 of 13 candidates including three new district candidates for the upcoming elections, although no date has been announced. By law, Wheatley as premier calls the election date, then requests that Rankin dissolve the House of Assembly, paving way for elections.
The VIP has so far named Karl Dawson for First District, Luce Hodge-Smith for the Fourth District and Allen Wheatley for Eighth District.
No one has been named for the Second District or Third District. The District incumbents are Rymer, Fifth District; Alvera Maduro-Caines, Sixth District; Wheatley, Seventh District, and Vincent Wheatley, Ninth District. Their at-large seats are being sought by Malone, Neville Smith and Sharie deCastro.
Shereen Flax-Charles, VIP at-large representative from Virgin Gorda, was not confirmed during the Congress. “Unfortunately, Honorable Shereen Flax-Charles did not complete her paperwork properly,” Wheatley said. “It did not satisfy the conditions of the Virgin Islands Party Constitution and so, that will still have to be done. At a subsequent special convention, we will ratify the remaining candidates.”