Dear Editor,
I was surprised by the content and urgency of your editorial of April 19 where you demanded Governor Albert Bryan Jr. and Delegate Stacey Plaskett’s immediate action to return the cruise ship industry to the V.I. This, after many have voiced opposition to bringing back megaships and several residents have recently penned excellent letters regarding the largely negative impacts of the cruise ship industry on our islands (see Dorothy Isaacs’ and Fred Neumann’s).
In the same April 19 issue, you published a story of the concerned residents and business owners in Key West who are fighting legislation that would prevent them from limiting the amount of cruise ship traffic to their shores. The pandemic and resulting loss of cruise ships had surprising effects: Visitors that came enjoyed their stay more, stayed longer and spent more. In another of your recent articles, we learned that St. Lucia is thinking outside the box and initiating “Live It,” a program to encourage visitors to stay six weeks rather than a few hours. Again, bringing in more tourism dollars while making the visiting experience more satisfying.
Equally disappointing is the Governor’s and Delegate’s response to your editorial in which they are still advocating the dredging of our unique and beautiful harbor to accommodate megaships, dumping thousands of passengers per day on our shores, clogging up streets and beaches, making their experience as frustrating as ours and who reportedly spend as little on average as $165 per visitor. Why? Our natural beauty which draws visitors here is being destroyed by the easy and quick greed and short-sightedness of those in charge.
Where are the alternate plans for our tourism product? What’s being done to help expand our hotels and other lodgings for overnight visitors? Is our fragile environment even being taken into consideration into any of its plans?
Governor Bryan touts recapturing the private boating industry (as is evident by the already-alarming number of boats filling our harbor). This, plus megaships’ traffic with only four DPNR marine enforcement officers covering all of the VI?
As we celebrate Earth Day 2021, let’s stop, rethink and give thanks and respect for our islands’ God-given beauty and work to preserve it.
— Thyra Hammond, St. Thomas