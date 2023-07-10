A group of individuals are pushing for V.I. leaders to take interest in and to kickstart plans to renovate Whim Museum on St. Croix, which has languished in disrepair for nearly six years since sustaining hurricane damages in 2017.
The concerned residents have been raising the alarm about the dilapidated state of the museum, both in letters to the editor and in open letters to trustees of the St. Croix Landmarks Society (SCLS), which runs the museum as well as government officials. To date, however, there has been no response from the latter even as the Bryan Administration continues to tout post-hurricane recovery projects.
“A lot of people have used the hurricanes as an excuse,” said Michael Connors, former Whim Museum Head of Collections and one of the driving forces behind “Save the Whim,” a movement dedicated to addressing the problems they see at SCLS. Connors said there have been a number of hurricanes during his time on St. Croix, including Hurricane Hugo in 1989, which devastated large swaths of the island.
Hurricane Maria, on Sept. 20, 2017, and ensuing rains heavily impacted the museum’s 12 acres. The most well-known structure, the colonial-era Great House, suffered extensive damage to its roof.
That Great House was constructed in 1794 when a Danish sugar planter named Christopher MacEvoy Jr. inherited the estate, according to the National Park Service, which described the Whim Plantation as one of the most prosperous sugar plantations of the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries. The property eventually landed in the hands of the V.I. government and has been managed by the St. Croix Landmarks Society.
For decades, the museum has offered Virgin Islanders and others the ability to research their ancestry through its genealogical library and supported local artisans through programs like “Striving Artists Day” — previously known as “Starving Artists Day.”
Though the museum reopened in a limited capacity after the 2017 hurricanes, its doors were closed by COVID-19 shortly after.
For nearly six years, SCLS members and allies say the site has languished and the damage to its structures and collections has not been addressed.
“In ‘89, we prepared for the hurricane,” Connors told The Daily News. “We knew the hurricane was coming just like everybody on St. Croix knew Irma and Maria were coming. But there was no preparation.”
Neither members of St. Croix Landmarks Society Board of Trustees — which includes a former senator as well as past and present V.I. government officials — nor Executive Director Sonia Jacobs Dow returned repeated calls for comment.
According to Connors, the Great House roof had needed repair even before Maria and there had been solicitations to complete the work, but the project wasn’t prioritized.
“So, it wasn’t done,” he said. “That roof should have been fixed by then.”
St. Croix’s Olasee Davis, who is active in Virgin Islands historical, cultural and environmental preservation weighed in on the situation back in April.
Davis, in an April 26th letter to The Daily News editor, headlined “What’s the delay on restoration of Whim Museum?” said he’d come across the “Save Whim Museum” campaign and pondered what could he do to “help bring awareness to the historic building, which is deteriorating every second of the day due to the natural elements of nature and compounded by the impact of a hurricane more than five years ago...”
He wrote that Hurricane Hugo did much more damage to St. Croix in 1989 than Hurricane Maria in 2017, yet the landmark museum had since restored.
“Now let me ask this question, did it take years to restore Whim Museum from the impact of Hurricane Hugo? If it didn’t, why has the museum, especially the Great House, not been restored? he wrote, referring to this time around. “I can only imagine the bureaucracy, red tape, and finger-pointing by government officials and others involved in the restoration process of the Whim Museum.”
He added that “this is a major tourist and local attraction on St. Croix, a historic site recognized by the National Register of Historic Places in the United States,” before calling on all sides to work together to restore the landmark museum.
“Let us set aside our differences and restore the Whim Great House and other historical structures on the property to their glory before Hurricane Maria. We talk about heritage. Whim Museum is heritage. So those who talk about culture and heritage, let’s move forward and restore and preserve Whim Museum. It is living history, living culture, and a living natural and cultural resource,” Davis wrote.
Maresa Fanelli Evans, a part-time resident of St. Croix and Ohio, in an open letter to SCLS trustees, published May 8 in The Daily News and headlined, “St. Croix Landmarks Society’s trustees mus act,” also bemoaned the state of the museum noting that over past decades, her family and their guests always enjoyed their frequent visits to Whim Museum.
“Robert especially appreciated his many hours at Whim’s Research Library and Archives where he traced his island ancestors back to 1792,” she said of her husband, whose family tree includes the territory’s first elected governor, Melvin H. Evans.
“Our St. Croix experiences were so intertwined with Landmarks Society’s educational and cultural events that their disappearance has left a great void. The decline of SCLS under its present leadership has impacted the whole Crucian community,” Evans noted while listing events such as house tours, Ruins Rambles — later renamed “Places That Matter” — and candlelight piano concerts.
“All Landmark activities those many years were well attended and managed by a very great number of dedicated and enthusiastic volunteers. What is more, these activities were successful as fundraisers that enabled the accessibility, the maintenance and the staffing of Whim Museum and the Research Library,” Evans wrote.
In her appeal to board members she noted that “SCLS used-to-be a large brother/sisterhood of volunteers and members who were ‘doers’ and created activities and events that drew in the whole community.”
Things appear to have changed, she noted.
“SCLS once existed to serve the entire St. Croix community and its visitors — not just a select few. The Landmarks Society could and should be resuscitated with better, more active and constructive leadership and outreach to the whole Crucian community,” Evans wrote.
Meantime concerns from some Landmarks Society members about the museum’s stewardship led to a review of several years of Form 990 that the nonprofit filed with the Internal Revenue Service in order to retain its tax-exempt status. Summarizing their findings in an open letter, members noted that over the past decade, the nonprofit experienced a significant decline in net assets, from $1,165,681 in 2008 to $282,879 at the end of the 2019 fiscal year.
Over this same period, the tax filings indicate that Dow, who was appointed to the position in 2009, received two substantial salary increases.
Dow’s yearly salary rose to $57,000 in 2016, the first year since 2009, when the nonprofit had a net positive income due to grants and contributions. The following year, Dow’s annual salary increased again to $75,000.
Financial statements past 2018 are unavailable, causing some members to question whether they were ever filed with the IRS.
There may be a reason, however, for the delay if a financial statement was indeed filed.
In 2022, the nonprofit investigative news website ProPublica, which publishes a database of nonprofit returns, reported that the federal agency was behind in releasing nearly half a million tax records from recent years because of staff shortages, budget cuts and disruptions caused by COVID-19.
Still, the members say they may have reason to be concerned.
In 2014, the Internal Revenue Service posted an automatic revocation of the St. Croix Landmarks Society’s tax-exempt status for not filing returns for three consecutive years. The federal agency promptly reinstated the nonprofit’s status and no further notices have been issued, according to the IRS website.
The nonprofit appears to also have tax issues locally .
In July 2018, the Bureau of Internal Revenue issued a lien notice against the St. Croix Landmarks Society in favor of the V.I. government for failure to pay $9,653.29 in payroll taxes for six income periods. The last day for refiling has passed for five of the six periods, which took place in 2010, 2011 and 2012, and SCLS has until June 2028 to pay the remaining $5,052.29 assessed for the tax period of Sept. 2017, according to the documents.
A virtual meeting on May 20 for SCLS members did little to clear the air. Connors characterized the meeting as “Machiavellian.”
“They needed 30 people to have a quorum, and it was stuck at 29 for an hour, with four people in the waiting room to be brought in,” he said.
While Dow did not respond to emails or return messages left with a SCLS staff members, she and Board of Trustees Vice Chair Duane Howell appeared on a local radio show on June 10 to push back against some of the claims circulating about their management of the museum.
“I want to dispel a notion that’s out there. We Crucians — and other people in the Caribbean — we call it an Anansi story,” Dow said. “Landmarks has never had a lot of money. Landmarks has never been a wealthy organization.”
Dow noted during the interview that after she took over as executive director, she and other staff members took a 20 % pay cut due to the Landmarks Society’s financial straits, and that she even forwent collecting paychecks at times.
“There’s been time when 12 months have gone by and Sonia has not taken a check,” Howell said on that radio program back in June.
Accordng to Dow, the pay cut remained until 2017, but the reduction is not reflected in financial disclosures filed with the IRS.
As to the May 20th virtual meeting, where the “host” did not accept some people waiting to be let in, Dow explained during the broadcast that they were not let into the because they had attempted to join using other members’ login information, preventing her from knowing who was trying to join.
“That’s not something that would be tolerated, I think anywhere,” she said.
Landmarks Society members have said that sharing logins was necessary because of issues with the registration form or because they had been denied access to meetings in the past.
According to information shared by Dow and Howell during the interview, the architectural and design costs to alone will cost an estimated $1.1 million.
SCLS leadership, they said, had finished requesting proposals to conduct repairs and were now in the process of raising the money needed to use Federal Emergency Management Agency funds, which require a 10% match by recipients.