There are four types of turtles known to nest on St. John. Here’s what we know about them.
Hawksbill:
Size average: 3 feet in length, 100-150 pounds
Eggs laid: Anywhere between 80-200 eggs. Females can nest multiple times in a season, taking off two to four years in between seasons.
Track identification: Hawksbills alternate their flippers when crawling up onto a beach to nest. Their track is about two feet wide.
Diet: Primarily sponges
Status: Critically endangered
Habitat: Coral reefs
Fun facts: Hawksbill turtles are St. John’s primary nesters, but they are not the most commonly spotted by snorkelers and swimmers.
Green sea turtle:
Size average: 4 and a half to 5 feet in length, up to about 600 pounds
Eggs laid: Between 85-200 eggs. Green sea turtles are more likely to return to the beach on which they were hatched to lay their own eggs.
Track identification: Green sea turtles leave a symmetrical track that’s about three and a half feet wide.
Diet: Sea grass
Status: Threatened
Habitat: Healthy sea grass beds. The Friends of VINP’s mooring program is credited with preserving the island’s grass beds, allowing the green sea turtle’s habitats to remain intact.
Fun facts: The green sea turtle is St. John’s predominant foraging turtle and the species that’s most commonly spotted by snorkelers and swimmers, but it’s rare that they nest on the island. In 2019, only one recorded nest was laid by a green sea turtle. The green sea turtles often seen by snorkelers among sea grass beds are primarily juveniles.
Leatherback:
Size average: 6-8 feet long, can weigh up to a ton
Eggs laid: Around 110
Track identification: The track is symmetrical and about 5 to 7 feet wide
Diet: Jellyfish
Status: Endangered
Habitat: Deep, open ocean
Fun facts: A leatherback can eat up to 500 pounds of jellyfish in a single day. It’s believed that Trunk Bay was historically a leatherback turtle nesting site and was so named for the turtle’s resemblance to a large leather trunk. Today, their main local nesting area is Sandy Point National Wildlife Refuge on St. Croix. Leatherbacks are declining overall in the Caribbean, and there hasn’t been a recorded nest on St. John since 2016.
Loggerhead:
Size average: Two and a half to three and a half feet, around 250-400 pounds
Eggs laid: Approximately 112
Track identification: Loggerheads move their flippers asymmetrically and their tracks are about 3 feet wide.
Diet: The loggerhead’s diet is greatly varied and includes gastropods, bivalves, and decapods; sponges, corals, starfish, sea urchins, sand dollars, sea cucumbers, and much more. Loggerheads are omnivorous.
Status: Endangered
Habitat: Open ocean and shallow coastal waters
Fun facts: The loggerhead is named for its large head, where powerful jaws help them crush their hard-shelled prey. There has been one documented nest at Henley Cay in recent years, but seeing a loggerhead nest on St. John is exceedingly rare. They occasionally nest on St. Croix, but their nests are mainly found in the southeastern U.S. Hatchlings find shelter in floating mats of sargassum seaweed.