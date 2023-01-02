ST. CROIX – Twelve lyricists are set to take the stage at Festival Village to see who will be crowned Soca Party Monarch.
The competition, which features sweet tempo and high energy performances, kicks off at 9 p.m. Wednesday night with segments dubbed “Groovy” and “Jumpy” in Festival ViIllage.
The Groovy segment is reserved for a song that can get the audience moving and grooving to the sounds of the beat and the lyrics in the song. It is usually a slower tempo than songs categorized as jumpy. The songs performed in the Jumpy segment will be at a faster tempo and get the audience in full swing, dancing, jumping, waving and having a good time.
Alvin Burke, chairperson of Soca Party Monarch, said both he and competitors are excited about the show.
According to Burke the community is abuzz about the competition, and he believes it will be one of the biggest crowd draws in Festival Village . He said people are looking forward to who is new on the scene and they want to see and hear some of their seasoned favorites as well. This year’s lineup includes two former Calypso Monarchs — Karen “Lady Mac” McIntosh and Temisha “Temisha” Libert, as well as Festival favorite Dennis “Pumpa” Liburd.
The other competitors are Jonathan “Toasty” Hughes, Shamall “Kunservative” Ferdinand, Darnell “Blackest” Phillip, Lucas “John Gotti” Evans, DiJon Baptiste and Chandy Jeremiah as ”The Beach,” Jaquan “Quan” Carty, Ramon “Ramon G” George, Kimal Brady, and Horrace “ BugZ” Matthew, Jr.
All of the competitors will be accompanied by Band Enhance. Winners in each category will receive cash prizes of $10,000 for first place, $3,000, second place and $1,500 for third place .
Burke said the Soca Party Monarch Competition by no means is a sit-down type of event and everyone should come out ready to have a great time.