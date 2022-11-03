Dear Editor,
Breast Cancer Month and Liver Cancer Awareness Month are observed annually in October. Every year, since hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, most Virgin Islanders have been forced to travel to Puerto Rico and the states for cancer treatments.
I am so happy that option is available, however, I attended a fundraiser for cancer hosted by Sweetfit V.I., and the organization that the money was being donated for was Cancer Support V.I. I learned that cancer kills, on average, 600,000 people per year, and is the leading cause of death. The staggering debt families accumulate trying to save a loved one is heartbreaking. In addition to the treatment, there is the cost that is not covered by one’s insurance. Dr. Veena Shankaran, a University of Washington oncologist, who began studying the financial impact of cancer after seeing patients ruined by medical bills, noted “even if someone survives the cancer, they often can’t shake the debt.”
Shankaran found that cancer patients were 71% more likely than Americans without the disease to have bills in collections, face tax liens and mortgage foreclosure, or experience other financial setbacks.
Analyzing bankruptcy records and cancer registries in Washington state, Shankaran and other researchers also discovered that cancer patients were two-and-a-half times more likely to declare bankruptcy than those without the disease. The No. 1 reason why Americans file for bankruptcy is debt stemming from medical treatment.
During the local fundraiser, the individual who represented the sponsors asked a profound question: Why is the cancer center on St. Thomas still closed? The representative from Cancer Support V.I. reported that thus far her organization has given out funds totaling over $400,000 to more than 200 families to cover auxiliary costs like lodging, transportation and food. While reading up on the cost of cancer treatment, I discovered that it can cost anywhere from the low $200,000 to a high of $400,000, for treatment.
In short, if one’s insurance only covers 80% of $400,000, one is left to pay the out-of-pocket cost of $80,000. And, if one is forced to temporarily relocate from the Virgin Islands, the out-of-pocket cost just skyrocketed even higher. So, the person battling cancer is not focused on treatment, but on how he or she is going to pay down this debt?
The cancer center on St. Thomas needs to be opened now.
— Clarence Payne, St. Thomas