Question: Why is it that television shows that can be seen on antenna TV are not even nominated for the Emmy Awards? The only TV show not on cable, satellite TV or internet streaming that was mentioned was “Saturday Night Live.” I don’t see any point of watching the Emmy Awards anymore if antenna TV shows are excluded.
Answer: The prime-time Emmy awards on NBC were indeed a bad night for broadcast networks such as ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC — what you called antenna TV and is also known as over-the-air TV. It was not quite as bad as you thought.
The major networks won two Emmys, one for NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” as best variety-sketch comedy show, and one for variety-special directing, for ABC’s Academy Awards telecast. Other broadcast nominees included “The Voice,” “The Amazing Race,” “black-ish,” “This Is Us” and the late-night shows from Jimmy Kimmel, James Corden and Stephen Colbert. In this year’s Creative Arts Emmys — categories with less oomph than those in the NBC telecast, awarded before the big show — broadcast winners included “So You Think You Can Dance,” “Family Guy,” “Will & Grace” and “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.” But it’s still fair to say broadcasters were frequently shoved aside, as Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” alone received more major-category honors than the four big networks combined.
Now, considering broadcast shows still have millions of viewers, why were they overlooked? For basically the same reason the most popular movie at 2017’s U.S. box office, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” did not even contend for a best picture Oscar, even though the winning film, “The Shape of Water,” made about a 10th as much.
Entertainment-industry awards honor the productions they feel make them look good, not the ones the audience likes best. So high-class productions, provocative ideas and content, big-name actors and massive budgets take precedence — and non-broadcast organizations are more likely to have those than their over-the-air counterparts.
Still, you embody the dilemma for industry awards shows, because you don’t want to watch a presentation of prizes to shows you don’t care about. (That said, you should care; “Mrs. Maisel,” for one, is really good.)
Aside from adding recognizable stars as presenters (and there was a lot of that at the Emmys), the TV and movie industries have not come up with a good way to honor, on live TV, both the popular and the prestigious. The motion picture academy earlier this year announced plans to add an “achievement in popular film” category, then backed off, saying the idea needed further discussion.
Q: Will Connie Britton be back on “9-1-1”? I have not seen her in any of the previews for the new season.
A: The former star of “Friday Night Lights” and “Nashville” had a one-season deal to appear as a regular on the Fox drama, and that season is done.
Jennifer Love Hewitt (very visible in the promos) has joined the series as Britton’s replacement, while the makers of the drama have held out hope Britton would at least return as a guest star. Britton will be on view again in Bravo’s “Dirty John,” a true-crime drama also starring Eric Bana, arriving later this year.
Q: Why did they change the actress playing James Franco’s girlfriend on “The Deuce”?
A: They didn’t. Margarita Levieva is back for the second season of HBO’s drama, again playing Abigail Parker, the girlfriend of Vincent Martino, played by James Franco (who also plays Vincent’s twin, Frankie).
What may have thrown you is the second season has major changes in clothes and hairstyles for the characters, including for Parker. That’s because the second season begins five years after the end of the first, and a lot has changed.
