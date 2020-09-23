Dear Editor,
This is an open letter to V.I. residents and retirees on behalf of Government Retirees United for Fairness and St. Croix Government Retirees.
There is little doubt that the U.S. Virgin Islands is in a financial crisis. In such a situation, when the government’s revenues and funds are insufficient to cover expenses, priorities must be clearly set as to who gets what. Those priorities must have the wellbeing of V.I. residents and retirees at the top of the list.
Last week, the Legislature passed a bill that (a) fails to recognize the state of USVI’s finances and (b) fails to recognize that the government’s first duty is to its citizens, not to non-resident investors in USVI bonds.
On Aug. 11, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced his administration’s proposal of Bill No. 33-0363 to refinance and restructure about $1 billion of bond debt purportedly secured by the Matching Fund Receipts (aka rum cover-over revenues) that the V.I. receives from the federal government. The bill envisions a new structure whereby a separate corporation, called a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), would be created and the V.I. government would purportedly “sell” to the SPV its right to receive and control the Matching Fund Receipts for the next 20 years (a stream of perhaps $5 billion). A version of the bill was approved by the Legislature last week.
It requires the U.S. Treasury to agree to deliver the Matching Fund Receipts directly to the SPV and acknowledge the SPV’s “ownership” of those funds. Reportedly, the U.S. Treasury has declined. As a result, it’s quite possible the governor will try to amend the interest-rate cap under the bill and again seek legislative approval before Oct. 1.
In anticipation of a possible legislative vote, Government Retirees United for Fairness or GRUFF and St. Croix Government Retirees (SCGR) respectfully urge government retirees and other V.I. residents to reach out to their senators to demand they vote against the amended bill. At a time when V.I.’s finances are in a dire state, this bill seeks to take one of the V.I.’s most precious assets and place it in the control of creditors who do not live, work, buy goods and services or pay taxes here and to insulate those creditors from bearing any of the burden of reconstructing the V.I’s finances. V.I. citizens and retirees should not bear the brunt of decades of financial mismanagement by the V.I. government while investors are protected.
The bill’s illusory benefits
In exchange for transferring to bondholders control of roughly $5 billion of Matching Fund Receipts over the next 20 years, the governor’s team touts that the government will realize a mere $44 million in interest-payment savings during this timeframe. The $44 million is simply not material in light of the enormous $2.4 billion of public bond debt of the government and about $4 billion of debt owed to the Government Employees’ Retirement System (GERS), the massive capital investment needed to overhaul and modernize the V.I. Water and Power Authority, and the need for reinvestment in the V.I. economy generally. And if the governor needs to amend the bill and seek reapproval from the Legislature, it’s likely that even these savings will have diminished or evaporated under the amended bill.
It’s been stated that this refinancing will restore V.I.’s access to the capital markets. This is not accurate. The deal merely refinances an existing debt, and it does so in a way that purportedly improves the creditworthiness or investment rating of the bonds, resulting in a short-term reduction in interest expense for the V.I. It does not, however, restore the V.I. to a healthy credit rating and enable it to borrow new money.
The fundamental problem
An undeniable pattern has developed over time in the financial practices of the V.I.: operating with structural budget deficits (and, in earlier years, borrowing to fund those deficits).These structural budget deficits arise because, notwithstanding a budget process each fiscal year that produces a budget in which total expenses purportedly match the expected revenues, the fact is that the budget does not account for all of the actual and truly expected expenses, and in reality the expenses exceed the revenues. That means that cash reserves must be drawn upon or, in the absence of reserves, bills do not get paid. Or, the government borrows more money.
This practice means the finances of the V.I. are actually getting worse year over year. This routine can cause people to lose sight of the difference between borrowed money — which is debt that must be paid back — and revenues of the territory, in the form of tax revenues, fees and government program revenues. A balanced budget requires total expenses — including necessary funding of pensions and other essential services, expenses of critical infrastructure projects, as well as debt service — not to exceed revenues . The V.I. is not operating within a balanced budget.
The way forwardI stated at the Aug. 25 legislative special session that in order for the V.I. to resolve its complex financial issues, it must develop a long-term, viable business plan with a balanced budget that considers the breadth of its stakeholders, creditors and investment needs. But this legislation isn’t part of a long-term business plan that addresses the needs of all stakeholders. It doesn’t offer a solution to the long-term liquidity problems of the territory. It doesn’t create a dedicated and substantial long-term source of revenue for GERS to support pension payments.
Instead, it merely seeks to prefer and protect a set of bondholders at the expense of V.I.’s residents and retirees. This is inequitable, unacceptable and unnecessary.
To be clear, V.I.’s financial challenges are the result of years of mismanagement and are not the creation of this administration or Legislature. On the other hand, this administration and Legislature must effectively address these issues here and now, and this bill is a big step in the wrong direction.
Call to action
So, what to do? We respectfully urge you to call your senators — immediately — and ask them why the Legislature would approve this bill. Ask them what the benefits to the citizens and retirees are from this bill (and you now know that interest savings and access to the capital markets are NOT among those benefits). Ask them how — and when — they expect to fix the $4 billion underfunding at GERS, unburden the V.I. from its massive public debt, and overhaul and modernize WAPA (and do so without raising utility rates). Ask them why they are working so hard to accommodate the financial demands of bondholders who do not live, work, buy goods and services, or pay taxes in the V.I., while having no concrete solution to help the territory and its residents.
The V.I. is at a critical financial crossroad. As public servants charged with safeguarding the community’s well-being, V.I. public officials must provide clear and compelling answers to these questions, and citizens and retirees should accept nothing less.
— Robert D. Gordon is a financial restructuring attorney and partner in the New York office of Jenner & Block LLP. He currently serves as lead counsel for the Official Retirees Committee in Puerto Rico’s restructuring proceedings, and served as lead counsel for the two Detroit retirement systems in Detroit’s landmark bankruptcy case.