Dear Editor,
As we mark the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and consider the significance of this milestone, we are all also feeling a sense of uncertainty related to COVID-19. It impacts everyone — from international cities to our own little islands. The pandemic has changed all of our lives but social distancing does not mean we should stop advocating and protecting our environment and health. U.S. Virgin Islanders certainly embody the mission of Earth Day: to drive transformative environmental change for people and the planet.
Between St. Croix, St. Thomas and St. John, we have plethora of organizations that are not only committed to preserving our islands but also with delivering actionable efforts with real results. Collecting plastic bottles on St. Croix and St. Thomas and aluminum can crushing on St. John have been just some of the achievements made with the help of the private sector. The mission of Island Green Living has always been about promoting sustainability and resiliency — and we continue in that spirit as we join with our friends and neighbors and face new challenges due to COVID-19 — together but apart. Virtual webinars, Facebook live streams and social media are the vehicles to deliver this year’s Earth Day message — climate action.
Let me be clear, COVID-19 is a scourge on all of humanity. But it is interesting to note that the pandemic has also highlighted a critical point about the correlation between human activity and the impact to our environment. The slowdown has meant more breathable, cleaner air minus smog in major cities around the globe; clear blue sea waters without the greasy film caused by toxic sunscreen and other pollutants in our islands, Hawaii, etc. and marine life beginning to flourish in areas it had disappeared.
Sustainability is among the most important global issues of our time. Given our reliance on outside sources for many goods and services, waste management issues and dependence on tourism, the Virgin Islands and other islands in the Caribbean are especially vulnerable. As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, we at Island Green Living believe together as a “village” we can accomplish results — yes, measurable, visible results — that will move us toward preserving our islands.
Let’s combat the assault on USVI’s environment through a multi-pronged approach with the goal of establishing USVI as an eco-destination including vast improvements throughout the territory. St. John is the smallest and least developed island of the three and Island Green is based here. It has been our organization’s primary focus initially — the “green jewel” in our crown. Ultimately it is our objective to institute meaningful change throughout the USVI, success that could be mirrored in other locales throughout the world.
Intrinsic to this mission is inspiring a culture of change within the islands, empowering and engaging the public and our visitors through education, reinforcement and recognition. Responsible living should become second nature. Let’s embrace the “Four Rs” of Rethink, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle:
• Rethink before one purchases an item. Do I want it? Or do I need it?
• Reduce consumption which will contribute to waste reduction.
• Encourage reuse and recycling along with clean composting.
The USVI has many assets that provide a solid foundation for becoming among the world’s greenest destinations. Thanks to our governor and green-minded senators, we now have a ban on toxic sunscreen as well as laws restricting plastic straws and disposable plastic shopping bags. We hope to eliminate plastic water bottles, styrofoam and other products that harm the ecosystem. Our vision is for the USVI is to become a disposable plastic-free territory that embraces clean energy and moves toward producing net zero waste. This would not only be beneficial to our residents and the earth in general, but also to our economy.
Food security with home- school- and community-based gardening — even roof top gardening — as well as composting will allow less dependency on imported groceries. During the current lock down, you may have noticed sparse or empty grocery shelves. USVI can become more self-sufficient if we accelerate growing our own food in our gardens and farms. Let’s make a commitment to grow plants/trees that will reduce our trips to the grocery stores on this 50th anniversary of Earth Day.
First Lady Yolanda Bryan has several valuable green initiatives that involve school gardening, healthier eating and nutrition, “Shadow a Chef Enrichment Program,” and more.
Mandating sustainable green education K-12 that teaches recycling, gardening, composting, environmentally responsible practices and the consequences without these vital initiatives is key. We should also expand vocational job training that emphasizes Sustainable Materials Management.
Let’s ensure 2020 is remembered not just for the pandemic, but also for Earth Day’s milestone and what we’ve done to improve the environment. Let’s grow our own food, do our own back yard composting, adopt zero waste initiatives and protect our ocean.
— Harith Wickrema, is president of Island Green Living Association, and a resident of St. John.
