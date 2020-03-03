The West Indian Co. Ltd. announced Tuesday that a “significant portion” of its staff will be laid off in the coming weeks as its management of the Havensight Mall on St. Thomas comes to an end.
WICO, which has managed the mall for nearly 30 years, “worked exhaustively” over the last five months in an attempt to reconcile differences with the Government Employees’ Retirement System, which has owned the mall since 1993, according to a WICO statement.
“Unfortunately, WICO’s efforts fell short, and GERS remained determined to go its own way,” the statement read. “WICO is now faced with the gut-wrenching task of determining its employment needs as its business scope is significantly diminished by the loss of the management of Havensight Mall.” Employees facing termination will receive a severance package commensurate with each employee’s service, according to the statement.
“WICO is determined to emerge from this difficult time stronger and even better prepared for the future,” the statement read.
In October, the GERS Board of Trustees declined to renew WICO’s management agreement of the mall, citing shrinking revenues and rising operating costs.
GERS Administrator Austin Nibbs said revenues had dropped by nearly $3 million over the last 10 years, while GERS paid WICO nearly $5 million annually to operate the mall.
WICO Interim President and CEO Anthony Ottley told The Daily News in November that GERS’ “cost-saving” decision was not greeted warmly by the WICO board.
“We are not pleased with the decision at all,” he said. “We understand the predicament that GERS is in, but this also puts us in a predicament because we lose a revenue stream.
WICO has managed the Havensight Mall under multi-year agreements since selling the property to GERS in 1993. In 2014, WICO entered into a five-year mall management pact during the administration of then Gov. John deJongh Jr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.