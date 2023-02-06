Dear Editor,
Times change and we have to change. I’m an avid reader, and I read somewhere about the Cardinal Rule: Keep it honest, keep it objective, keep it polite. The Daily News has done so.
The Jan. 21 editorial titled “The 9 billion dollar question” speaks volumes. It was direct, straight forward. It pulled no punches. It called a spade a spade. It said what most of us would like to see happen in this final term of Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.
For example, Gov. Bryan is indeed a shrewd political strategist. On the other hand as a knowledgeable individual he has an obligation to use such knowledge in a manner that will benefit the greatest numbers, and gain, for him, the respect and faith of the public that he serves.
Nine billion dollars is not “chump change,” but then the federal government has generally been good to the U.S. Virgin Islands. But as The Daily News editorial noted: “This unprecedented largesse from Uncle Sam has the capacity to transform the U.S. Virgin Islands from President Herbert Hoover’s “effective poorhouse” into the true “America’s Paradise,” for all Virgin Islanders that it can and should be.”
What’s more, it’s incumbent upon us as voters to elect those who we believe are being trustworthy, and are mature enough to adequately work in the best interest for our public welfare and public safety. In turn, such leadership qualities will translate into getting the heads of the various departments and instrumentalities to provide public services, and ensure that resources are utilized wisely.
As The Daily News puts it: “His legacy will not be written in campaign glitter but in the cold hard ink of accomplishments that permanently improve the territory as a whole and the lives of the people who live and work here.” Hence, the governor cannot do this alone. Those who he will retain or appoint through the advice-and-consent of the Legislature, must be loyal, committed, intelligent, and not undermine his vision — many times this has happened in government — in order for him to be successful.
I believe that Gov. Bryan is up to this task. He loves and believes in the people of the territory. He has shown strong faith and hope in his past decisions. I trust him.
In the final analysis, it is the duty of any individual who took an oath publicly to form his own informal opinion as to whether he has leveled up to what he promised. Gov. Bryan’s strong leadership abilities were demonstrated during our experience with COVID-19. He was determined to try to save as many lives as he could and he, and his medical staff in particular, were successful.
If I were to give a cursory summary of the “The 9 billion dollar question,” it would be: Gov. Bryan, this is your legacy to be etched in the minds of the present and the future generation that will read the history books about past governors of the U.S. Virgin Islands. Just don’t make the same errors about the use of billions. One of the main problems in our government is supporting documentation of the expenditures of federal monies.
The Daily News concluded: “The people of the Virgin Islands need Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. to have the courage to do what’s needed, to do what’s right, and to do what he promised us he’d do in 2018.”
“We need him to have the courage to be great.”
I believe that he has prepared himself for this challenge. He knows that no matter how smooth the road may appear, tomorrow he should not be too surprised if he were to find that somebody placed bumps in the road for him to overcome.
— Al Donastorg Sr., St. Thomas, is a retired police captain.