For some unknown reason, perhaps because I am 81 and have little else to do with my brain, I wake up many days with ideas on how the world really is, yet most people do not appear to notice. This is particularly confusing because most of the people who are not noticing have graduate degrees from Harvard and other prestigious universities and therefore are “officially” smart.
I have noticed that 2022 is a very different year from all those that have come before. Due to climate change, global warming, and COVID outbreaks, the happenings this year are so very different from previous years that no statistics based on previous years are valid or accurate or useful. For example, our forecasters of weather base their predictions on weather patterns from previous years. You may have noticed politicians, including our own, run their campaigns based on the statistics of previous years, which have nothing at all to do with the current campaign. Newscasters and analysts from all political parties spend daily hours pontificating on the polls, all of which are nothing but false news. It is almost unbelievable that we Virgin Islanders (including myself) know things that all those hundreds of educated talkers have somehow overlooked. The voters in America this year do not think that President Biden is weak or unpopular. Few if any this year are casting ballots based on inflation, gas prices, the state of the economy or any of the reasons the their opponents think are vote getters. This year Americans are voting solely on whether democracy iis their preferred form of government and also for the party that is protecting a woman’s rights to her body.
So, here I sit awaiting the results and how soon after that America goes back to fulfilling its promise to be a beacon among nations. I am also wondering how the hundreds of talking heads will go about recovering their lost dignity.
— Archie Ogden, St. Thomas