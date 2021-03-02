Wallace Williams may be known for his 40-year-plus stint organizing marathons on St. Croix, but the former V.I. Olympian and territorial librarian is hoping to be better known for preserving V.I. history.
Enter dLOC, formally known as the Digital Library of the Caribbean. This month, as the territory celebrates V.I. History Month, ordinary residents who sign up will be easily able to access the virtual library to upload personal family history and to download data as needed.
Established in 2004 as a cooperative of partners within the Caribbean, the founders envisioned a medium that would provide users with access to cultural, historical and research materials held in regional archives, libraries and private collections.
The program, according to Williams, comprises collections that show similarities and differences in Caribbean cultures and governmental systems among others.
The site boasts 41,000 titles with more than 4 million pages of content, and averages over 7 million users per month.
Williams, a native of Kentucky who’s called the Virgin Islands home for more than four decades, believes the need to preserve and archive territorial materials via internet is of utmost importance.
“If you live on an island, most resources are imported. Less than 50 years ago, it was virtually impossible for a library patron to access full-text and indexed printed material online — multi-media resources like video, film and music were available as copies,” he said. “dLOC makes remote access possible through digitization and the internet. It simplifies the process so you and I can archive our personal libraries.”
UVI paves way
Prior to retiring in 2007, Williams served as Department of Planning and Natural Resources’ director of Libraries, Archives and Museums for the Virgin Islands. It was during that time his interest in dLOC grew.
He and his colleague, Judy Rogers, played an integral role in dLoc’s development and the Virgin Islands’ presence on the site, which is administered by founding partners — University of the Virgin Islands, Florida International University and the University of Florida — along with the University of Central Florida and Archives Nationale d’Haïti, Caribbean Community Secretariat (CARICOM), the National Library of Jamaica, La Fundación Global Democracia y Desarrollo (FUNGLODE), and Universidad de Oriente, Venezuela.
Currently there are a total of 48 partners.
Preserving milestones
To date, Williams has personally uploaded and archived 833 items on the site.
Uploading his information was made possible via a grant from the V.I. Council of the Arts “to complete a one-year project… with the goal to preserve and present to the public and researchers an archive of photos and documents of my life in the V.I. for the past 40 years.”
An online search for “Wallace Williams” allows access to such data as being honored, in March 2020, by the 33rd Legislature’s Committee on Culture, Historic Preservation, and Aging for his years of extensive contributions, work and service in the territory.
In 1978, he founded the Virgin Islands Pace Runners and established various races to include the 1985 debut of the Women Race as a major fundraiser for the St. Croix Women’s Coalition. Williams, has represented the Virgin Islands in the nation’s top three marathons — Boston, Chicago and New York City — as well as the 1988 Olympics in Seoul. He’s served as secretary of the V.I. Federation of Track and Field and legions of runners, both professional and local, credit him for his mentorship.
Importance of internet
Williams said he recognized long ago the importance the internet would play in the preservation of history and culture.
He recalled a time back in the mid-1980s when then-Territorial Librarian Henry Chang returned from the American Library Association annual mid-winter conference. “He raved about a little startup company called Dynix that converted the traditional library card catalog to telephone/computer accessible format,” Williams said adding that a few years later, the local public library system was among the first Dynix customers to have a computer accessible card catalog and library patron record in Central America and the Caribbean.”
Williams praised the public library and archive system in the Virgin Islands as among the best when it comes to digitized data.
“Examples include microfilming of Virgin Islands newspapers, government documents and materials from special and private collections and making them available at the territory’s public libraries and archives,” he said, adding there is a large public library/archive collection of funeral program booklets of deceased Virgin Islanders available at UVI on dLOC.
Bridging the Danish gap
So, with V.I. History Month around the corner, the former librarian is encouraging residents to begin contributing to the site.
“A scanner is good to have, in fact your smartphone can be used as a scanner,” he said.
According to Williams, the V.I. Archives Council, under the Office of Libraries and Archives, has laid the groundwork for cooperation between the Denmark National Archive and USA National Archives to make V.I. related archives available to the public.
He noted that his years as a librarian made him recognize the value of materials in private and special collections of residents.
“I realize that these materials are not readily available to researchers, scholars, or the general public. There is enormous family resource information pertinent to the V.I. in these collections,” he said “dLOC makes it possible to digitize, preserve and make these collections available.”
Registering for dLOC access is free and open to the public at www.dlock.com.