Detectives with the Economic Crime Unit arrested a 30-year-old woman in connection with cashing nearly $20,000 deposited into an authorized bank account from a fake one.
Semone Rey was arrested by warrant on Monday and charged with three counts of drawing and delivering worthless checks, grand larceny and access to a computer for fraudulent purposes.
Glen Dratte, V.I. Police spokesperson said in a news releaset that detectives initiated an investigation on Feb. 4, 2022, “that revealed Semone Rey deposited three fraudulent checks between December 2, 2021, to December 30, 2021, from her fraudulent Chase account into her Banco Popular Account, Red Hook Branch, St. Thomas, and online.”
“Ms. Rey then withdrew the funds in between the clearing process, defrauding the bank of $19,150.37,” he said.
Rey was unable to post bail set at $55,000 bail and was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending a court hearing.