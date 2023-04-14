Jenae Almestica, 34, was charged Thursday with embezzlement, obtaining money by false pretense, grand larceny, conversion of government property and forgery in connection with the embezzlement of $6,256.37 in government funds and the forgery of checks totalling $8,516, police said Friday.
Detectives from the Economic Crimes Unit executed two warrants on Almestica after two separate complaints that were filed against her in 2021 in reference to fraud and theft charges.
According to police, on Feb. 25, 2021, detectives from the Economic Crimes Unit initiated an investigation that revealed that while Almestica was employed at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, she knowingly prepared more than 66 registrations, using her login information, which were all printed with Almestica’s initials for different customers and embezzled a total of $6,256.37 in government funds.
On April 13, 2021, an investigation revealed that sometime in February of 2021, Almestica took a female victim’s checkbook without her permission, forged her signature, and wrote 11 checks totaling $8,516 without authorization.
Arrest warrants were obtained for Almestica and on April 13, 2023, at approximately 7:32 p.m., she turned herself in at the Wilbur Francis Command police station. Almestica was served with both arrest warrants, advised of her Miranda Rights, and was placed under arrest without incident.
Based on these incidents, bails were set at $10,000 for embezzlement by public and private officers, obtaining money by false pretense, grand larceny, and conversion of government property and $20,000 for obtaining money by false pretense, forgery, and grand larceny. Unable to post bail in the amount of $30,000, Almestica was remanded to the John A. Bell Adult Correction Facility pending her advice-of -rights hearing.