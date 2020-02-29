A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with simple assault after hitting a woman in the forehead with a bottle, according to V.I. Police spokesperson Tony Derima.
Jashem Letang of Oswald Harris Court housing community on St. Thomas was arrested at 9:45 a.m. Thursday, a day after a woman reported she had been assaulted.
According to the release, Letang threw a bottle at the victim, hitting her in the forehead. Police said the woman had visible injures, and Letang was charged after admitting to the assault.
No bail was set as per the territory’s domestic violence statutes. Letang was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending a court hearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.